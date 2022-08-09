Heavy rain causes floods in Seoul region
Some of the heaviest rain in decades swamped South Korea’s capital region, turning Seoul's streets into car-clogged rivers and sending floods cascading into subway stations. (Aug. 9)
Some of the heaviest rain in decades swamped South Korea’s capital region, turning Seoul's streets into car-clogged rivers and sending floods cascading into subway stations. (Aug. 9)
SEOUL (Reuters) -At least eight people died in and around the South Korean capital of Seoul overnight, authorities said on Tuesday, after torrential rain knocked out power, caused landslides and left roads and subways submerged. The southern part of Seoul received more than 100mm (3.9 inches) of rain per hour on late Monday, with some parts of the city having received 141.5mm of rain, the worst rainfall in decades, according to Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA). The accumulated rainfall in Seoul since midnight Monday stood at 451mm as of 2 p.m. Tuesday, with more rain forecast.
Three of those who died had drowned in an apartment basement, reminiscent of the film Parasite.
Some of the heaviest rain in decades swamped South Korea’s capital region, turning Seoul's streets into car-clogged rivers and sending floods cascading into subway stations. Deserted cars and buses were scattered across streets as the water receded on Tuesday as workers cleared uprooted trees, mud and debris with excavators and blocked off broken roads and pavement. Landslide warnings were issued in nearly 50 cities and towns, while 160 hiking paths in Seoul and mountainous Gangwon province were closed.
The Biden administration said Monday it was shipping its biggest yet direct delivery of weapons to Ukraine as that country prepares for a potentially decisive counteroffensive in the south against Russia, sending $1 billion in rockets, ammunition and other material to Ukraine from Defense Department stockpiles.
(Bloomberg) -- At least eight people were killed and six people missing after one of the heaviest rain storms in 80 years hit Seoul, flooding streets and subway stations and causing blackouts. President Yoon Suk Yeol convened an emergency meeting at the country’s National Disaster and Safety Status Control Center Tuesday after the storm dumped as much as 141 millimeters (5.5 inches) of water an hour in parts of South Korea’s capital. Three of the eight victims drowned as their basement apartment
Could this be a new kind of physics?
After federal investigators met with Trump's attorneys, aides added a padlock to the room where documents were stored.
Actress Halle Berry, 54, showed off her toned back and legs in a new swimsuit photo. The actress is known for her hardcore workouts and following a keto diet.
Another day, another Karen. A video has been circulating social media of a white woman calling the police to report a Black man for standing outside his house, according to The Seattle Times. Yes, just standing. The woman accused the man of being a burglar but insisted race had “nothing to do” with her choice to profile him.
Newton-John had been open about her breast cancer journey since she was first diagnosed in 1992 at the age of 43.
Olympic gymnastics champ Suni Lee flipped head-over-heels as she threw the first pitch at the Minnesota Twins and Toronto Blue Jays game.
She couldn't believe what she found in the boys' section of Target.
Shortly after an aggressive run by Saquon Barkley during practice, New York Giants players and coaches erupted into a massive brawl.
A teenage girl has gone viral after sharing on the social media website Reddit that she is evicting her family, including her pregnant stepsister.
Durant pushed for Nash to be the head coach.
Three months after announcing she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sid Wilson, Kelly Osbourne showed off her baby bump during a night out with her parents in London.
Channing Crowder continues to drag Russell Wilson’s name.
In taking official presidential documents when he left the White House, former President Trump violated the Presidential Records Act.
Journalist and former Olympian Matthew Syed would've never expected his 8-year-old son to strike up a random conversation with the Duchess of...
Kim Kardashian is not happy with Kanye West, calling his meme of her relationship with now ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson "appalling." West created a fake "New York Times" front page, declaring Pete 'Skete' Davidson was dead.