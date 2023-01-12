Heavy rain causes floods and travel chaos across UK

Heavy rain and strong winds across the UK have led to flooding and travel disruption, as warnings continue with more bad weather forecast.

As of Thursday afternoon there were more than 60 flood warnings in England, 19 in Wales and two in Scotland, alongside almost 200 flood alerts.

The National Grid said about 600 homes, mainly around the Welsh city of Newport, were without power.

The bad weather is expected to continue into Friday and the weekend.

As it stands, a yellow wind warning for wind is in place until 03:00 GMT on Friday for Northern Ireland, north Wales, and north-west England, with warnings of gusts of up to 70mph.

The Met Office warns it could mean travel disruption and potential short-term loss of power.

Roads have flooded at Reybridge near Lacock in Wiltshire

On Thursday, flooding blocked two train lines in the west of England, between Bristol Parkway and Swindon, and between Bristol Temple Meads, Bath and Swindon.

In the town of Keynsham in Somerset, some drivers had to be rescued from their cars due to the flooding.

In South Wales, the fire service said the areas worst affected by flooding were Porth and Pontypridd in Rhondda Cynon Taf.

Transport for Wales said four railway lines were blocked due to heavy rain flooding the tracks.

These include Cardiff Central to Bridgend, Pontypridd to Treherbert, Newtown to Shrewsbury and Abercynon to Aberdare.

The River Taff burst its banks, flooding a number of parks and walking routes along the Taff trail, including Cardiff's Bute Park near the city centre.

Flood barriers have gone up on several stretches of the River Severn as river levels continue to rise in Shropshire, Worcestershire and Herefordshire.

Rail lines between Welshpool and Shrewsbury were blocked, National Rail Enquiries said.

Gemma Plumb, forecaster with BBC Weather Centre, said the heavy rain which had hit Northern Ireland and Scotland on Thursday evening would travel southward into the night.

"It is going to turn windier in the north-west, Northern Ireland, and parts of north Wales. There is potential for some severe gales in some coastal areas," she said.

She said there would be some showers on Friday, but concentrated in northern and western areas, with it being drier in the south and east.

"Friday night into Saturday morning there will be heavy and persistent rain, and that will be hitting areas already badly affected by flooding," she said.

"In the next few days we will be seeing more wintery weather. There will be some sleet and snow, especially around parts of northern Scotland."