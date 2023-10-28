Hastings shopping centre evacuated after major floods

A shopping centre has been evacuated after heavy rain caused major flooding in an East Sussex town.

East Sussex Fire & Rescue said it was dealing with flood water at the Priory Meadow shopping centre in Hastings.

Social media footage showed deep water had entered the centre through an entrance on Station Road.

The fire service warned people to avoid the area and said it was "continuously monitoring the weather".

It added: "Public safety is a key priority and we would ask members of the public to only contact us in relation to flooding where there is a risk to life."

Earlier, it urged residents to move their cars from the town centre, where streets had been flooding.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Posts on social media show affected areas include Hastings seafront, the town centre and Alexandra Park.

It comes just eight days after East Sussex County Council published a report into a previous episode of severe flooding in the town.

It said flooding in January, which also affected the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, was caused by unusually heavy rainfall coinciding with high tide, an overflowing manhole and a partially-blocked sewer.

Weather warnings

The Environment Agency currently has eight flood warnings in place for East and West Sussex - for Hastings, Alfriston, Seaford seafront, Seaford town centre, Amberley, Arundel, Climping and Bersted.

Met Office forecaster Dan Stroud said there was a yellow rain warning covering London and the south-east until the end of Sunday.

"We are talking about fairly heavy rain, 15 to 30mm, some spots could see highs of 50 to 70mm with some strong, gusty winds," he said.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire & Rescue said there were no formal plans to evacuate homes for now.

It said it was "continuously monitoring" the weather and would "continue to mobilise resources as necessary".

Meanwhile, trains between Hastings or Eastbourne and Ashford International are running at a reduced speed due to a signalling fault, Southern Rail posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The train operator said it was informed lightning had damaged the system.

Follow BBC South East on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk.