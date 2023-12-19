Heavy rain closed roads across South Jersey. How much fell near you?

CHERRY HILL – Heavy rain in parts of South Jersey pushed streams over their banks and onto some highways.

Roads were reported closed Monday in multiple towns along the Cooper River, Rancocas Creek and other streams.

One traffic headache occurred in Maple Shade, where police said Route 73 was closed in both directions on Monday afternoon, causing major delays.

Snowfall may set record this year Snow on Christmas? Don't bet on it just yet.

"The water on the roadway is related to the tide of the Pennsauken Creek," a police statement said.

The Delaware River reached a moderate flood stage in Burlington City around 5:40 a.m. Monday, the National Weather Service said.

The weather agency also reported rainfall totals of up to 5.42 inches in Medford over the past 48 hours, according to a statement from Burligton County on Monday afternoon.

It noted four voluntary evacuations from homes on East Mae Lane in Southampton due to flooding.

Precipitation totals elsewhere in South Jersey on Monday included:

5.04 inches at 12:15 p.m. Monday in Estell Manor and 4.34 inches at 9 A.M. in Hammonton, both in Atlantic County.

4.42 inches in Turnersville at 9:35 a.m.

3.09 inches in Millville shortly before 2 p.m.

2.53 inches in Cinnaminson and 3.66 inches in Shamong, Burlington County. Both totals were reported around 9:30 a.m.

2.25 inches in Pine Hill at 9:35 a.m.

In Burlington County, high water stopped traffic on Church Road at Kirby’s Mill in Medford, as well as on Main Street in Vincentown and Bayberry Street in Browns Mills.

In Camden County, North and South Park Drives were closed at times on both sides of the Cooper River between Cherry Hill, Pennsauken, Collingswood and Haddon Township.

A playground in Cooper River Park stood in a deep pool of water on Monday afternoon.

Motorists who see water across a road should not drive through it, Burlington County's statement noted.

“The message ‘turn around, don’t drown’ is something we always want to emphasize because as little as a few inches of moving water can be dangerous.,” said county Commissioner Tom Pullion.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Rain totals reached 5 inches in Medford, 4.4 inches in Turnersville