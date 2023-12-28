Heavy rain to continue Thursday on northeast coast, west coast bracing for storms

Parts of Northeast coasts from New Jersey to New England could expect rain and gusty winds Thursday going into Friday, the National Weather Service forecasted.

Following heavy rain and flooding impacts, AccuWeather meteorologist Isaac Longley said the worst of it will wrap up Thursday morning.

"It looks like we could see some lingering rain especially across parts of Long Island into Connecticut or New England during the morning hours. Before it starts to taper off into more showers, even a light drizzle," Longley told USA TODAY.

The NWS said Maine could experience snow by Friday and Saturday with light snow pivoting across the Midwest Thursday.

Low pressure will move just off the Northeast U.S. coast Thursday into Friday with rain and gusty winds from New Jersey into New England. Snow will be possible in Maine Friday into Saturday. Some light snow will pivot across the Midwest Thursday and Thursday night as an upper… pic.twitter.com/ekMzdjV6fw — National Weather Service (@NWS) December 28, 2023

Meanwhile, the NWS said the winter storm that caused blizzard conditions across parts of the Plains earlier this week will "continue to gradually weaken and move east from the mid-Mississippi Valley to the Ohio Valley." Mixed precipitation is expected from the mid-Mississippi Valley though the Ohio Valley as well as the central and southern Appalachians in the coming days.

Here is the weather forecast for Thursday Dec. 28, 2023.

New Jersey weather map

Unsettled weather lingers near the West Coast

Another West Coast storm is expected to arrive Friday night bringing another round of rainfall in northern California, Oregon and western Washington, according to Longley. The weather will head south and impact the Los Angeles and San Diego areas late Friday night and Saturday bringing with rain to Southern California.

"There's another system off the Pacific Coast that may move close enough to Southern California could possibly bring another batch of light rain, but don't think it's anything too terribly heavy. But that looks to arrive looks like Sunday night into Monday," Longley said.

Longley added Northern California, western Oregon and western Washington any light precipitation on Thursday should dwindle before the weekend's storms arrive.

California weather map

US weather watches and warnings

National weather radar

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Heavy rain expected for northeast coast, west coast braces for storms