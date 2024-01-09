Heavy rain could lead to landslides in western NC. Here’s what to know, how to stay safe

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch Tuesday morning as a massive storm system makes its way through North Carolina, which could lead to landslides in the western part of the state.

The storm system is expected to bring up to four inches of rain near Charlotte and a possible tornado south of Interstate 85, along with winds between 20-30 miles per hour and gusts of up to 50 miles per hour to the area Tuesday, The Charlotte Observer reported.

More rain is possible in some areas, which could heighten the risk of landslides, according to the NWS.

“Typically, when we have a total rainfall in excess of five inches, that’s when we think a few landslides are likely to occur,” Jake Wimberly, a forecaster at the National Weather Service office in Greer, told the Observer, adding that landslides are more common in mountainous areas.

If you’re in an area susceptible to landslides, here’s what you need to know.

What is a landslide?

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, “a landslide is defined as the movement of a mass of rock, debris, or earth down a slope.”

Landslides can be triggered by many things, including excess rainfall, and are likely to occur on or at the base of slopes, the USGS says.

What are the warning signs of a landslide?

According to the USGS, landslide warning signs include:

Springs, seeps, or saturated ground in areas that have not typically been wet before.

New cracks or unusual bulges in the ground, street pavements or sidewalks.

Soil moving away from foundations.

Tilting or cracking of concrete floors and foundations.

Broken water lines and other underground utilities.

Leaning telephone poles, trees, retaining walls or fences.

Offset fence lines.

Sunken or down-dropped road beds.

Sudden decrease in creek water levels though rain is still falling or just recently stopped.

A faint rumbling sound that increases in volume is noticeable as the landslide nears.

How to avoid landslides

You can avoid landslides by not building near steep slopes, close to mountain edges, near drainage ways, or natural erosion valleys, the USGS says.

You can also contact local officials or state geological surveys and ask for information about potential landslide hazards in your area, according to the USGS.

The USGS also recommends learning about the emergency-response and evacuation plans for your area, and developing your own emergency plan for your family.

How to protect your property from landslides

Here are some ways you can prepare your home for landslides, according to the USGS:

Contact your gas company and have flexible pipe fittings installed to avoid gas or water leaks, as flexible fittings are more resistant to breakage.

Plant ground cover on slopes and build retaining walls .

Build channels or deflection walls to direct the flow around buildings in mudflow areas, but pay attention to where you install them. If you build walls to divert debris flow and the flow lands on a neighbor’s property, you may be liable for damages.