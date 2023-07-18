Heavy rain creates 'waterfall' in southeastern China

STORY: Eyewitness video released on Tuesday (July 18) showed the moment floodwater gushed down a slope next to a road in China's Fuzhou city causing a "waterfall".

Trees fell on moving vehicles, a whale washed ashore and a freezer full of ice cream floated off in floods as Typhoon Talim made its way across China's southern provinces on Tuesday.

Talim, the first typhoon to make landfall in China this year, struck the coast late on Monday night in Guangdong province, quickly weakening into a tropical storm. Overnight it moved into Beibu Gulf, and by early Tuesday, it had made a second landfall and moved into southern Guangxi region.