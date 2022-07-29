Heavy rain in eastern Kentucky leads to massive flooding, at least eight dead

Storyful

Jenkins was one of the towns in eastern Kentucky that was impacted by heavy flooding on Thursday, July 28, following torrential rain in the region.Footage captured in various areas of the town by local resident Jason Beth shows the accumulation of water on central roads and in residential areas.At least three people died after severe flooding devastated parts of eastern Kentucky on Thursday, July 28, officials said.Gov Andy Beshear said people were waiting to be rescued as of 12.30 pm on Thursday. Beshear said he expected the death toll to rise significantly as the National Weather Service warned that more showers and thunderstorms were forecast through Friday.Jenkins received between six to eight inches of rain in a 48-hour time period, according to the NWS. Credit: Jason Beth via Storyful