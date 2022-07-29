Heavy rain in eastern Kentucky leads to massive flooding, at least eight dead
At least eight people are dead after heavy rain caused massive flooding in eastern Kentucky, prompting the National Guard response.
At least eight people were killed in flash flooding that hit eastern Kentucky on Thursday, July 28, local media reported, citing authorities.Gov Andy Beshear said the death toll was expected to rise to “double digits” following the “historic” flooding that continued to impact eastern parts of the state into Thursday night.Video recorded by John Richardson shows an auto repairs shop almost entirely submerged by flood waters on the main street of Fleming-Neon in Letcher County.The National Weather Service warned the threat of flash flooding was expected to continue on Friday. Credit: John Richardson via Storyful
Heavy rain caused flash flooding in parts of Kentucky and the Ohio Valley on Tuesday, July 26, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.
Jenkins was one of the towns in eastern Kentucky that was impacted by heavy flooding on Thursday, July 28, following torrential rain in the region.Footage captured in various areas of the town by local resident Jason Beth shows the accumulation of water on central roads and in residential areas.At least three people died after severe flooding devastated parts of eastern Kentucky on Thursday, July 28, officials said.Gov Andy Beshear said people were waiting to be rescued as of 12.30 pm on Thursday. Beshear said he expected the death toll to rise significantly as the National Weather Service warned that more showers and thunderstorms were forecast through Friday.Jenkins received between six to eight inches of rain in a 48-hour time period, according to the NWS. Credit: Jason Beth via Storyful
Authorities say storms that dumped up to 10 inches of rain led to deadly and damaging flooding in eastern Kentucky.
Gov. Beshear has declared a state of emergency for several southeastern Kentucky counties after severe flooding hit the area overnight Wednesday into Thursday.
Ohio Task Force 1 has deployed a water rescue team to assist in flooded areas of eastern Kentucky.
Ohio Task Force 1 is deploying to assist with flood rescue efforts in eastern Kentucky.
Flash flooding described as “historic” by local media hit parts of Kentucky on July 28, as warnings were in place due to “excessive rainfall.”Footage posted to Twitter by Tim Jackson shows a heavy downpour. Jackson said the video was filmed in the unincorporated community of Gray in Knox County.The weather service warned of possible flash flooding in east and southeast Kentucky.The agency warned residents in Clay, Knott, Leslie, Owsley, and Perry counties in the southeast to move to higher ground, and described the situation as “extremely dangerous and life-threatening,” Credit: Tim Jackson via Storyful
Flooding in eastern Kentucky kills at least 8
