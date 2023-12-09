Heavy rain expected Sunday: flood watch issued for Lower Hudson Valley

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for New York City and the Lower Hudson Valley, including Westchester and Rockland, from Sunday, Dec. 10 at 4 p.m. until Monday, Dec. 11. at 6 a.m.

Rain is expected to start around 1 p.m. Sunday and will continue into the night. The National Weather Service said that two to three inches of rain are expected throughout the region, but some localities could get more.

The National Weather Service predicted minor flooding throughout the area, but said that more severe flooding is possible in neighborhoods near rivers, lakes and other low-lying flood prone areas.

Heavy winds of up to 35 miles per hour may also cause damage like downed trees and power lines.

The Lower Hudson Valley should see sun by Monday afternoon.

This article originally appeared on Rockland/Westchester Journal News: Flood watch issued for Lower Hudson Valley on Sunday