Heavy rain, flash flooding forecast for Southern California Friday after causing evacuations

Heavy rainfall will continue to impact Southern California through Friday, with flash flooding expected to impact some areas, according to the National Weather Service.

Rain was expected to particularly impact the region's coastal ranges overnight Thursday into Friday with the possibility of urban flash flooding, including areas of the Los Angeles Basin. The National Weather Service says mudslides and debris flows are possible in areas that have been burned by wildfires, as well as areas of steep terrain.

The region saw isolated thunderstorms with a few lightning strikes on Thursday night due to the El Niño-influenced storm. Ventura County cities Oxnard and Port Hueneme issued evacuation orders for some coastal areas with at least one shelter opened for fleeing residents.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms today, decreasing tonight into Saturday. pic.twitter.com/dXh4ULGusC — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 22, 2023

Heavy to excessive rainfall impacting Southern California will eventually head toward central and southern Arizona overnight through early Saturday, the weather service forecasts. These regions could also see isolated to scattered areas of flash flooding.

"Some of the local slot canyons and burn scars closer to areas of terrain, and also the dry washes/arroyos over the deserts, will be vulnerable to seeing these runoff impacts. However, generally much of the rainfall across these areas should be beneficial," the weather service said.

City workers close a road after a creek overflows during heavy rains in Zuma Beach during heavy rains on Dec. 21, 2023 in Malibu, California.

Rain to hit Pacific Northwest with higher-elevation snowfall

Up north, a cold front will impact the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West through Friday and Saturday, according to the weather service. The regions will see rainfall at lower elevations but snowfall at higher up.

The Washington Cascades will see the heaviest snowfall, and then downstream over the northern and central Rockies including the Bitterroots, Colorado High and Tetons County.

Colorado's San Juan mountains will see snowfall amounts of 1 to 2 feet through Saturday due to the related storm system.

