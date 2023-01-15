Heavy rain, flooding devastating California
A series of atmospheric river storms has been pummeling California with heavy rain and flooding, and more storms are on the way.
“Let me emphasize: We are not out of the woods yet,” the director of California’s Office of Emergency Services said Friday.
Also, when thunderstorms could hit the San Joaquin Valley.
A winter storm warning was issued for regions of high elevation in Arizona as the state prepared for the first of two winter storms.
The stormy weather in California is the latest atmospheric river storm since late December. The storms have left at least 19 people dead.
Relentless storms from a series of atmospheric rivers have saturated the steep mountains and bald hillsides scarred from wildfires along much of California's long coastline, causing hundreds of landslides this month. Experts say California has learned important lessons from the Montecito tragedy, and has more tools to pinpoint the hot spots and more basins and nets are in place to capture the falling debris before it hits homes. WHY IS CALIFORNIA PRONE TO MUDSLIDES?
Yet another atmospheric river front is dumping even more rain on a storm-weary California this weekend. The Weather Channel meteorologist Molly McCollum has the forecast.
Storm-battered California got more wind, rain and snow on Saturday, raising flooding concerns, causing power outages and making travel dangerous. Bands of rain with gusty winds started in the north and spread south, with more storms expected to follow into early next week, the National Weather Service said. Flood warnings were issued for the region north of San Francisco Bay, including Marin, Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino counties.
Saturday and Monday will have periods of heavy rain
The governor is insisting on responsibility for the crisis — from others.
The weather service warned that "travel could be very difficult to impossible."
Flood warnings were in effect for wide swaths of Northern California as new storms threatened flooding in some regions.
The Central Valley became a 200-mile-long lake 161 winters ago.
With rain-soaked California expected to see more stormy weather over the weekend and into next week, Gov. Gavin Newsom, and other state and federal officials pleaded with residents Friday to stay alert to possibly more flooding and damage. On Friday, 6,000 people were under evacuation orders and another 20,000 households were without power, said Nancy Ward, the director of the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services. Homes have flooded, levees breached and topped, and mudslides and hurricane-force winds have slammed parts of the state, including a tornado touchdown in Northern California, she said at a press briefing with Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency, who was in California to tour damage.
Travel to the Sierra is not advised. Here’s more news from around the state.
At least 19 people have died and millions are at risk of flooding as storms drench California.
