Heavy rain, flooding impacts roads in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La (WGNO) — The rain is currently taking a break, but earlier, it was an absolute monsoon, and it made a massive mess on the roads.

The skies opened up around 1 p.m. in the Mandeville and Covington areas, and for the next couple of hours, the rain didn’t let up, forcing people across the area to change their plans.

Heavy rain leads to flooding, road closures across South Louisiana

“I do distribution sales. So, I drive around a good bit and it’s to contractors. So, sadly I had to cancel a lot of appointments. Called some of them. They were all flooded in their shoes wet. That’s the worst part,” said Michael Andrepont.

Some residents decided to take a chance and head out, hoping to get to their locations safely.

“I haven’t seen it in a long time. It’s been a while. I can’t remember the last time that I’m getting off of work and my dad had to call me to tell me to watch out for these hot spots. I’m in a truck so I can imagine these smaller cars kind of going through the road and they have to be careful they’re not flooding their engine and things like that,” said Isaiah Carter.

Despite the storms, the Causeway Bridge remained open. Drivers who crossed it say they’re lucky they made it safe and sound.

“It’s terrifying. The whole time I tried to stay a good distance apart from anybody and even just driving at low speeds, 50 miles per hour, across the whole thing,” said Devin King.

“I think the worst part is you have to pay attention more to the other people than yourself. So, even if you’re driving slowly, the person next you might be swerving. Just makes you think twice about everything you do,” Andrepont said.

According to parish officials, there are no reports of any home or business flooding. Sandbags are available to the public at the Parish Public Works Barns and the government complex on Koop Drive.

