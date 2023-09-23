Heavy rain, flooding from Tropical Storm Ophelia impacting Ocean City, Maryland

TechCrunch

Roblox, the community-focused gaming platform popular amongst kids, has downsized a substantial portion of its talent acquisition team, signaling a shift in the company's focus from expansion to the bottom line. In a statement to TechCrunch, Roblox confirmed that about 30 employees in its talent acquisition organization were let go on Monday. "The aggressive growth targets Roblox was operating against in the past few years required a heavier investment in our TA organization," said a Roblox spokesperson.