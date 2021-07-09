Heavy rain floods NYC as Tropical Storm Elsa nears
A deluge of rainfall poured on New York City on Thursday, flooding roadways and at least one subway station as Tropical Storm Elsa moved up the East Coast. (July 9)
Tropical Storm Elsa carved a destructive and soaking path up the East Coast after killing at least one person in Florida and spinning up a tornado at a Georgia Navy base that flipped recreational vehicles upside-down and blew one of them into a lake. Elsa’s winds strengthened Thursday to 50 mph (85 kph), as the storm dropped heavy rains on parts of North Carolina and Virginia, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an update. Elsa was passing over the eastern mid-Atlantic states on Thursday night and was expected to move near or over the northeastern United States on Friday.
A weakened Tropical Storm Elsa dumped rain across Florida’s northern Gulf Coast early Wednesday, sparing the state from significant damage as it churned toward Georgia with threats of flooding downpours and possibly tornadoes.
A western shift and wind shear appear to have spared Tampa Bay more serious impacts from Tropical Storm Elsa, which weakened just before passing us.Why it matters (very simply): Thank heavens.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: By sunrise yesterday, some 26,000 Floridians had lost power because of the storm, which made landfall in Taylor County with 65 mph winds, per the News Service of Florida. The storm initially
Heavy thunderstorms on Thursday submerged subway stations in New York City and halted traffic on busy roadways ahead of Tropical Storm Elsa's arrival.
Fast-moving Tropical Storm Elsa hit the New York City region with heavy rain and high winds Friday, toppling trees and hindering some rail service as it churned its way toward New England. Maximum sustained winds from the storm peaked near 50 mph (85 kph) as it moved through New York City and Long Island, the National Hurricane Center said in an 8 a.m. update. Wind speeds had ticked down from overnight readings as high as 78 mph (126 kph) in coastal New Jersey that appeared to be “associated with nearby tornadoes,” the center reported.
Flash flood warnings were in effect in parts of New York City as well as nearby Nassau County in New York State, the local NBC station reported.Social media posts showed cars sitting in flood waters that came to the tops of the tire wheels and people attempting to walk in knee-deep water.In upper Manhattan, eyewitness Stephen Smith was on his way home when he shot video of the flooding at an intersection next to a subway entrance. He told Reuters the flooding came suddenly and that vehicles continued to go through the intersection even though "the water was up to their headlights".Tropical Storm Elsa weakened as it passed over northern Florida on Wednesday afternoon but it was still strong enough to warrant a tropical storm warning from the National Weather Service on Thursday for parts of the New York tri-state area for the next day or two when it could pack winds of up to 60 miles an hour (over 96 kilometers), NBC said.
Tropical Storm Elsa is currently moving from North Carolina to Virginia, where up to four inches of rain are expected, with isolated totals of up to six inches, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday evening.Catch up quick: Elsa killed at least one person in Florida after making landfall in the state and unleashing a suspected tornado that wounded 10 others at a Navy base campground in southeast Georgia on Wednesday, AP reports. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscr
More than 50 million Americans remain under a flash flood watch on Friday as Tropical Storm Elsa moves up the East Coast, bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds. After making landfall in Florida and pummeling the southeastern United States, Elsa is heading north with the eye of the storm sweeping over the coastlines of Delaware, New Jersey and New York on Friday morning before it is expected to reach Massachusetts by the afternoon, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service. As of 8 a.m. ET, Elsa was moving to the northeast at 31 miles per hour with its center located about 90 miles southwest of Montauk Point in New York.
Tropical Storm Elsa is heading up the East Coast after it made landfall and carved a path of destruction. CBS New York chief weathercaster Lonnie Quinn has the forecast.
The storm is dumping “torrential rains” over the Carolinas on Thursday morning.
Commuters were forced to wade through knee-to-waist-deep rainwater in flooded New York subway stations and roads following heavy rain in the city.
Tropical Storm Elsa drenched areas of the Northeast overnight with heavy flooding, as the Western drought crisis intensifies. ABC News’ Reena Roy reports.
Strong winds and heavy rain hit Hilton Head Island in South Carolina as Tropical Storm Elsa moved north across the state on July 7.The National Hurricane Center warned of possible flash flooding in Georgia and the South Carolina Lowcountry, as well as tropical storm conditions in coastal areas.Wind gusts of up to 80 mph were expected to affect the coast northeast into Hilton Head, according to the National Weather Service.The storm caused power outages in the island’s north, according to a local electricity provider. Credit: @wilson360 via Storyful
