Heavy rain floods roads in East Houston
Heavy rain in a short amount of time put roads underwater in Houston, Texas, causing problems for drivers.
Heavy rain in a short amount of time put roads underwater in Houston, Texas, causing problems for drivers.
Rain on the way
Flooding was reported in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, October 2, as thunderstorms moved through the area.This footage was posted to Twitter by user @juvenalb17, who said it was captured in East Houston. The National Weather Service warned of flooding as a result of the storms. Credit: @juvenalb17 via Storyful
Thunderstorms and heavy showers brought flooding to areas of Houston, Texas, on October 1.The National Weather Service issued numerous flash flood warnings for the Houston region, and later said the storms were moving eastward out of the area.This video taken by Tacy Soucie in northwest Houston shows street flooding. Credit: Tacy Soucie via Storyful
This week's number to know has to do with Kyle Pitts, Atlanta's gifted tight end who hasn't broken out (yet).
PERSONAL FINANCE DAILY Happy Friday MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories.Anybody can say, ‘I’m a financial planner.’ Here’s how to dig deeper to tell what that really means. There are some major differences between a financial adviser and a financial educator.
Indiana soul-revivalists play three songs from recently released LP Private Space
The singer and wife Lauren are expecting their fourth daughter at the end of November.
The Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host shared that she initially bleached her hair for a segment on her morning talk show — but now keeps it up because she's going gray
TAMPA — After leading the NFL with 19.5 sacks in 2019, Shaquil Barrett became known as Sack Barrett. “I’m retiring that name,” said Barrett, who signed a four-year, $68 million contract in March. “I’m Shaquil Barrett. With one sack, I have to earn that back.” Indeed, Barrett is the highest-paid player on the most underachieving defensive unit and owns only one of the Bucs’ three sacks this ...
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast / Photos Getty / Skirsch/Wikimedia CommonsAs recently as this spring, Steve Kirsch and his COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund (CETF) were riding high.Millions in claimed donations from Silicon Valley’s elite. Promising treatment research. Management from Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors. A scientific advisory board staffed with medical all-stars. And plenty of attention from research universities and the press alike.But recent weeks have found the group increasi
Apple, Sony, Google, Zoom, PayPal and several other tech companies as well as scores of banks have cautioned customers and partners in India to expect a surge in declined transactions as the world’s second-largest internet market’s central bank enforces a new directive for the way recurring payments are processed in the country. The Reserve Bank of India’s directive, which goes into effect on Friday, requires banks, financial institutions and payment gateways to obtain additional approval for auto-renewables transactions worth over 5,000 Indian rupees ($67) from users by conducting notifications, e-mandates and Additional Factors of Authentication (AFA).
Authorities in Houston say a former student of a charter school shot and wounded a school employee on campus Friday morning before quickly surrendering to police. No students were hurt. (Oct. 1)
The new version lends a fresh yet familiar feel to a much-loved part of KISS’ unique history.
If you're looking for the best QB prospect in the 2022 NFL draft class, Liberty's Malik Willis is emerging as the leader
GENEVA (Reuters) -The head of the World Health Organization came under U.S.-led pressure from donors on Friday to act quickly on a damning report on a sexual assault scandal that has engulfed it and other aid agencies in the Democratic Republic of Congo. More than 80 aid workers, a quarter of whom were employed by the WHO, were involved in sexual abuse and exploitation during an Ebola epidemic in eastern Congo, an independent commission said on Tuesday. The probe, launched by WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, was prompted by an investigation last year by the Thomson Reuters Foundation and The New Humanitarian in which more than 50 women accused aid workers from the WHO and other agencies of demanding sex in exchange for jobs between 2018-2020.
Lightning during a monsoon storm in southern Arizona, Saguaro National Park. Pete Gregoire, NOAAIf you’ve never lived in or visited the U.S. Southwest, you might picture it as a desert that is always hot and dry. But this region experiences a monsoon in the late summer that produces thunderstorms and severe weather, much like India’s famous summer deluges. And this year, it generated a lot of rain. July 2021 was the wettest month since record keeping started at the Tucson, Arizona, airport in 18
Just before midnight on Sept. 1, the debate over whether the U.S. Supreme Court's conservative majority will dramatically change life in America took on a new ferocity when the justices let a near-total ban on abortion in Texas take effect. "There's no doubt that the court's legitimacy is under threat right now," lawyer Kannon Shanmugam, who frequently argues cases at the court, said at an event organized by the conservative Federalist Society.
We are drying out as we head into the evening, and the humidity will drop in a big way behind a front arriving late Sunday.
Australia Test captain Tim Paine said Friday that the Ashes will go ahead with or without Joe Root after the England skipper refused to commit until there was more clarity around coronavirus quarantine rules.
'The Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' reality TV shows have been going strong for 20 years. As long-time viewers know, not everyone who competes on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette is there for the right reasons. Let's face it, relationships nurtured in the reality TV bubble just don't always fare well in the real world.