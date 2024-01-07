HONOLULU – Heavy rain forecast across Hawaii is prompting flood alerts throughout the islands this week.

A cold front approaching Hawaii on Sunday is forecast to bring heavy rainfall, gusty winds and thunderstorms to the islands from the west. The National Weather Service's Honolulu office has issued a Flood Watch for the entire state starting Sunday evening through Tuesday.

The FOX Forecast Center is predicting rain totals of over 3 inches for parts of the islands of Maui, Lana'i, Moloka'i and O'ahu through Wednesday. Isolated areas on Maui could see up to 5 inches of rainfall. The Big Island is forecast to receive up to 1 inch, with higher amounts near Kailua-Kona.

7 FACTS ABOUT RAIN

Southerly winds and periods of heavy rainfall beginning Sunday night could lead to flash flooding. Forecasters are concerned about flash flooding in flood-prone roads, low-lying areas and urban centers.

HOW MUCH FLOOD WATER DOES IT TAKE TO DAMAGE A CAR? DOES IT MATTER IF IT IS SALT OR FRESH?

A Flood Advisory was already in place Sunday morning for the east coast of the Big Island due to excessive rainfall. The advisory included Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Glenwood, Mountain View and Kurtistown.

The potential flooding rains come amid a volatile stretch of surf for Hawaii. Waves were reaching up to 20 feet along north-facing shores on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

Rough surf continued into the weekend when Hawaii's Star-Advertiser reported a group of 21 kayakers were rescued off Makapuu Lighthouse on Saturday. Honolulu Ocean Safety told the newspaper the paddlers were in distress in seas with 12-foot faces, and some of their vessels had flipped over.

Hawaii closed out 2023 with monster waves up to 40 feet and gale-force winds on northern shores.





Original article source: Heavy rain forecast for Hawaii after high surf prompts rescue of 21 kayakers