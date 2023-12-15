Powerful storm with heavy rain, winds headed to central SC soon. Here’s when and how bad it may get

A strong storm is developing that may bring heavy rain and intense wind to the Midlands this weekend, weather experts say.

According to the National Weather Service, most of the storm threat will be on Sunday.

Rain is expected to begin Saturday afternoon or evening and continue through Sunday, with the heaviest rains arriving on Sunday. Most of the Midlands can expect between 2 inches and 4 inches of rainfall over the entire weekend, the NWS predicts.

Maps showing potential rainfall and wind gusts for central South Carolina on Sunday.

The system on its way originated in the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to move into Florida before heading north, where it’s then projected to travel to the Northeast into next week.

Winds will begin intensifying on Sunday morning or afternoon — between 20 mph and 4 mph — and will likely remain gusty into overnight hours. The strongest winds could cause power outages and tree damage, NWS states.

The heavy rain could lead to flash flooding on Sunday and possibly river flooding into the early part of the work week.

Breezy winds are expected to continue on Monday. Also, well below normal temperatures are expected through the first half of next week, particularly on Tuesday and Tuesday night.