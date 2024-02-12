Heavy rain, high winds could bring power outages to the Triangle. What to expect

The National Weather Service Raleigh is issuing a hazardous weather outlook for the Triangle and other parts of central North Carolina this week.

Wind gusts and steady rain are expected to affect the Raleigh area and other regions of our state.

Here’s what to know:

How much rain will Raleigh/Durham get this week?

Between an inch and an inch and a half total, between Monday daytime and Monday overnight, said NWS Raleigh lead meteorologist Brandon Locklear.

“It’ll be a nasty day around here. Just pretty wet. What you see right now is what you’re going to get for most of the daytime,” Locklear said at 8 a.m.

“It’ll be steady rain throughout the day with the occasional drizzle, but as we get into the evening we can see an increase in rain intensity.”

The Raleigh/Durham area is under a severe thunderstorm outlook from late Monday to early Tuesday. The main hazard is wind, but isolated flash flooding is possible.

In the southeastern portion of the state, about two inches of rainfall is expected.

A Marginal risk of both severe thunderstorms and flash flooding will accompany strengthening low pressure across NC late Mon-Mon night. Wind gusts of 35-45 mph will then result behind the associated cold front Tue morning through mid-afternoon. pic.twitter.com/hSFueJ4ElJ — NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) February 12, 2024

How windy will it be in Raleigh/Durham this week?

Strong wind gusts are expected late Monday night into Tuesday. We’ll see the most intense wind gusts from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

The gusts can be 35 to 45 miles per hour.

“The wind is the big story here,” Locklear said.

Is it safe to drive in NC’s wind this week?

The wind will make driving difficult for many, NWS Raleigh warns. High-profile vehicles — like ambulances, school buses and tractor trailers — will probably have difficulty driving.

“When we get wind gusts like this, we can have trees down, which can make driving more difficult, and that can bring sporadic power outages too,” Locklear said.

Even those driving small commuter cars will feel the wind pushing their car around, he said.

Any small, unsecured objects will be blowing around, too.

A person crosses Corcoran Street as a winter storm brings heavy rain and wind on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024, in Durham, N.C. Kaitlin McKeown/kmckeown@newsobserver.com

When will it stop raining in Raleigh?

Here’s NWS Raleigh’s weather predictions (as of Monday 9 a.m.) for the rest of the week:

Monday : Showers and patchy fog before 11 a.m. High near 62 with a 90% chance of precipitation. Showers and thunderstorms in the evening, mainly before 2 a.m. Low around 48. Winds can gust around 40 mph.

Tuesday : Partly sunny with a high near 58. Breezy with high wind gusts. Low around 35 overnight.

Wednesday : Sunny with a high near 56. Low around 34 overnight.

Thursday : Sunny with a high near 63. Low around 42 overnight.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 60. Mostly cloudy overnight with a low around 41.

For more information, visit forecast.weather.gov.

This Raleigh restaurant is one of the best Valentine’s Day spots in the US, Yelp says

Raleigh is getting a new Trader Joe’s. What we know + why you might want to work there