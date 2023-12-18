Heavy rain, high winds hit Seacoast NH and Maine: Power outages in thousands

A large pine tree sits on a roof of a home on Spruce Drive in Dover due to high winds Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

Hard rain and high winds drenched and shook Seacoast New Hampshire and southern Maine on Monday, leaving tens of thousands of people throughout the two states without power.

In New Hampshire, the state’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management reported as many as 50,000 utility customers were without power statewide Monday morning.

Gov. Chris Sununu urged residents to take precautions.

“Even after the rain stops, rivers will continue to crest into Tuesday, so take precautions now, as no one is immune from the potential for flooding from this storm,” Sununu said.

Sununu urged everyone to respect barriers that are put in place and to avoid flooded roads.

Alec O’Meara, the external affairs manager for Unitil, said in a press release the high winds will be around for a while.

A person exits Dunkin Donuts on Centeral Avenue holding an umbrella steady with wind and rain coming at the pedestrian Dec. 18, 2023.

“This is a long duration wind event, meaning we expect new outages to appear on the system for the next several hours as crews pick up issues that have already been reported,” O’Meara said.

O’Meara said there would be times Monday when line workers in bucket trucks will not be able to work to restore power, due to the high winds.

“We will be working to address public safety issues with first responders and restoring power where possible during the peak hours of the event,” he said.

Meteorologist Jon Palmer, of the National Weather Service in Gray, Maine, said winds of more than 55 mph could lead to waves between 10 and 15 feet high along the coasts of southern York County and New Hampshire. Beach erosion and coastal flooding are possible, he added.

Road closure signs at the junction of Baer Road and Route 103 leading from Eliot, Maine, to Dover are keeping traffic out as heavy winds bringing trees and wires down Monday, Dec. 18, 2023.

Indeed, Palmer said the weather service has issued wind and coastal flooding warnings for the entire seashores of Maine and New Hampshire.

Vehicles make their way around downed power lines on Route 108 in Somersworth due to a storm with rain and high winds Dec. 18, 2023.

Palmer said Strafford County in New Hampshire already had seen 2.39 inches of rain as of 8 a.m. on Monday. Springvale, Maine, had seen as many as 2 inches.

And Palmer said the area should expect even more.

“We’re most likely expecting another inch of rain across the region,” he said. “We still have a good amount of rain to go.”

The widespread rain is expected to stop after dinnertime, Palmer added, but people should expect scattered showers overnight.

“By Tuesday morning, we should be mostly dry,” he said.

Dover, New Hampshire reported a pair of road closures: Sixth Street was closed from Longhill Road to County Farm Road due to trees on utility wires. Gulf Road was closed to through traffic from Oak Street to Baer Road, due to tree hazards in the area of Wisteria Drive.

The storm led to some schools releasing their students early. At Mildred L. Day Elementary School in Arundel, Maine, for example, students started heading home shortly after 10 a.m. as a result of a power outage there. Also, in Sanford, Maine, students at Sanford High School and Sanford Regional Technical Center were dismissed early on Monday, due to storm-related malfunctions with the building’s fire alarm system.

