Heavy rain, high winds predicted for Midlands. Here’s what to expect.

Hazardous winds and heavy rain are predicted for the Midlands this weekend according to the National Weather Service. The system, which could bring flash floods and gusts as high as 40 mph to central South Carolina and parts of the central Savannah River area, is expected to move through the region beginning Saturday night and into Sunday.

The NWS said the hazardous weather is likely to affect Richland, Lexington, Newberry, Fairfield, Kershaw, Edgefield, Saluda, Calhoun and Orangeburg counties.

The National Weather Service has announced a hazardous weather forecast due to heavy rains and high winds for the Midlands of South Carolina and parts of eastern Georgia for the weekend of Dec. 16 and 17.

The NWS is predicting that clear, cool conditions Saturday during the day will give way to rain in the afternoon and evening, continuing overnight.

The heaviest rainfall is expected to arrive tonight and throughout Sunday.

Winds are expected to begin picking up Sunday morning and continue throughout the day. The strongest winds, with gusts up to 30 to 40 mph, are expected in the eastern part of the forecast zone, which includes Barnwell, Orangeburg and Calhoun counties, as well as the southeastern corner of Richland County.

Two to three inches of rain are expected to fall on much of the Midlands from 7 a.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Monday. Some parts of the southeastern Midlands could see as much as four inches of rain.

“Heavy rain could lead to flash flooding on Sunday and possibly river flooding into the early part of the work week,” the NWS says.

The weather service is also warning that the wind could cause power outages, tree damage and damage to outdoor decorations.

Gusts of up to 40 miles per hour are predicted in parts of South Carolina on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2023.

A lake wind advisory is in place for Midlands South Carolina and eastern Georgia. Boaters are being warned that strong winds of 15 to 25 knots, or roughly up to 30 mph, will cause waves and rough conditions that could overturn smaller boats.

While rain and wind could continue into Sunday night, with winds continuing Monday, the rest of the week is expected to be dry, clear and cool.

Here is a full list of South Carolina counties the NWS says could be impacted by hazardous weather:

Lincoln, McDuffie, Columbia, Richmond, Burke, Chesterfield, McCormick, Newberry, Fairfield, Kershaw, Edgefield, Saluda, Lexington, Richland, Lee, Aiken, Sumter, Barnwell, Calhoun, Clarendon, Bamberg, Northern Lancaster, Southern Lancaster, Northwestern Orangeburg, Central Orangeburg, Southeastern Orangeburg