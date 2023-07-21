Heavy rain in July takes Scottish water levels back to normal

Spectators at the Scottish Open at North Berwick bundled up earlier this month

Heavy rainfall in July has seen water scarcity levels across Scotland return to normal in most parts of the country.

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) said it was in "stark contrast" to just three weeks ago.

At that time five parts of the country had reached significant scarcity - the highest level available - after a prolonged spell of dry weather.

Sepa said the turnaround in conditions was "very much welcome" bringing a "much needed revival of river levels."

There has been a major change in the weather after Scotland experienced its hottest June on record.

By the end of that month, five different areas were under the highest level warning for water shortages.

The rivers Annan and Nith in Dumfries and Galloway, the Black Isle and Western Isles as well as the Loch Maree area in the Highlands had a "significant" scarcity situation.

Events across the country in July have been hit by downpours

Things have changed markedly since then with showers and heavier spells of rain experienced through much of July.

Chris Dailly, head of environmental performance at Sepa, said the situation in June "served as a reminder" of the vital role water played in many industries.

"As climate change exacerbates water scarcity, it's imperative that water abstractors understand the impact of their usage and step up their efforts to manage this now and longer-term," he said.

Further rain is forecast across the southern half of the country at the weekend, which may lead to continued recovery in some areas.

However, Sepa said river flows and ground conditions had seen less recovery in north-east Scotland, Fife and East Lothian, which remained at alert level.

It warned that another dry spell could quickly lead to a deterioration in the water scarcity situation in these areas.

Met Office forecasts remain for rain in many parts of the country in the days to come.