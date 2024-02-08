Heavy rain in Kern County floods Arvin
Many of the roads in Arvin and neighboring communities remain closed by CHP due to severe flooding.
Many of the roads in Arvin and neighboring communities remain closed by CHP due to severe flooding.
Interlune, a stealth startup headed by ex-Blue Origin executives, is focused on mining the moon for a rare isotope of helium that could be used to scale quantum computing and eventually even fusion power, TechCrunch has learned. Regulatory filings reported here last week showed that the company recently closed $15.5 million in new capital; before that, Interlune had raised a $2.69 million pre-seed round. Two of Interlune’s confidential pitch decks, dated spring 2022 and fall 2023 and viewed by TechCrunch, reveal that the startup was seeking that funding to build and test resource extraction hardware for lunar helium-3 (He-3).
It's really far, but Japan is an incredible destination for any automotive enthusiast, with rich car culture, history and plenty of forbidden fruit.
New York Community Bancorp is attempting to reassure investors about its deposits, liquidity, and governance following a week-long plunge in the company’s stock.
Imagine you work for a car rental agency or a package delivery company and you’re in charge of a fleet of vehicles. If you’re switching to EV vehicles, it becomes more complex to manage your vehicles due to long charging time and limited charging point availabilities. Guided Energy, a French startup that raised $5.2 million from Sequoia Capital and Dynamo Ventures at the end of 2023, is building a software tool that will help EV fleet operators with charge management and dispatch.
Clemson improved to 2-60 all time in road games against North Carolina.
2024 Genesis G70 remains a superb sport sedan, now with an even more fun and compelling four-cylinder. But we want to see more for the G70.
FF7 Rebirth includes an addictive card game, new party dynamics, and space to roam. But what is the fate of characters doomed to die?
The stories you need to start your day: California’s record rainfall, King Charles’s cancer diagnosis and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Hertz stock recovered in midday trade following an early slide as the company reported a wider-than-expected fourth quarter loss due to its exposure to EVs, in particular its large Tesla fleet.
Genesis revealed the concept at the White Turf event in the luxury winter destination.
Regional banks have been setting aside money to deal with future losses on commercial real estate, but in the wake of problems at New York Community Bancorp some analysts now fear it hasn't been enough.
Saleor — a Poland- and U.S.-based startup that develops an open source headless e-commerce platform used to build online shops — has pulled in an $8 million seed-extension round led by Target Global (the investors that have previously backed the likes of Revolut and Auto1) and e-commerce giant Zalando. Also participating were SNR VC Kevin Mahaffey, Cherry Ventures, and TQ Ventures. Saleor’s API for e-commerce does the back-end heavy lifting for online shopping while developers produce a bespoke front end.
The NBA trade deadline is 3 p.m. ET Thursday.
Nissan's Frontier Forsberg Edition Package will debut at the 2024 Chicago Auto Show, alongside a globetrotting Nissan Ariya e-4Force.
Dustin Rosen, managing partner at Wonder Ventures, is happy to be that “someone.” A fixture in the pre-seed investment scene in Los Angeles and Southern California for a decade, Wonder Ventures has backed nearly all of Los Angeles’ unicorns, including Honey and Whatnot. “I looked around LA in 2013 and saw that there was this amazing community,” Rosen told TechCrunch.
Wyndham Clark set a new course record with his 12-under 60 on Saturday, which ended up winning him the tournament.
The Dodgers have brought in Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and James Paxton to fill their depleted rotation.
Dollar General will now sell produce in 5,000 stores. Experts agree that it can help with access.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top shortstops ranked going into the 2024 season.
Controversies and PR headaches weren't enough to dissuade Spotify from re-upping its agreement with podcaster Joe Rogan, whose show over the past couple of years drove divisions among music fans and artists alike and even prompted some big names, like Neil Young, to pull their catalogs from the streaming service. Regardless, the show remained popular enough to earn the top spot as users' most-listened-to podcast every year since coming to Spotify in 2020. Now, Spotify's relationship with the podcaster continues, as the company announced a new, multiyear agreement with Rogan, estimated at $250 million over its term, according to The Wall Street Journal.