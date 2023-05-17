Heavy rain lashes northern Italy, at least four dead

STORY: Deputy head of the Civil Protection Agency, Titti Postiglione, told the SkyTG24 news channel several people were missing, but could not give an exact number.

Several rivers broke their banks in Romagna, the eastern part of the region facing the Adriatic Sea, forcing people in cities like Cesena to climb to the roof of their buildings where firefighters rescued them with helicopters or rubber dinghies.

Ravenna was also heavily affected.

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her "total closeness to the affected population" and, writing on Twitter, said the government was closely following events and stood ready to provide help.