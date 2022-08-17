Heavy rain leads to flash flooding in and around Denver

Good Morning America

The Iranian government on Monday denied that its officials were responsible for the attack on Salman Rushdie, saying the government hadn’t previously heard of the man who allegedly stabbed the author on Friday. "No one has the right to accuse Iran," Nasser Kanaani, spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, said in his weekly press conference on Monday, adding that Iran was not previously aware of the alleged attacker. ‎"We know nothing about this person more than what we heard from the American media,” Kanaani said.