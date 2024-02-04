Heavy rain leads to flooding across New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Amid Mardi Gras fun, heavy rain across the New Orleans area led to flooding on Saturday, Feb. 3.
Some Mardi Gras krewes rescheduled their parades due to weather concerns.
A flash flood warning was in effect for the area until 9:30 p.m. and the City of New Orleans allowed residents to park on the neutral ground.
The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans reported on social media that Turbine 4 was offline for “a potential mechanical issue” and advised residents that some streets might see more flooding than others.
On Saturday, these New Orleans underpasses were reported to be closed due to high water:
Canal Boulevard Underpass
South Carrollton Avenue and Interstate-10 Underpass
Gentilly Boulevard and 610 Underpass
Franklin Avenue Underpass
The following areas were also reported to be impacted by flooding:
South Galvez Street at Louisiana Avenue Parkway
Franklin Avenue at Odin Street
St. Charles Avenue at Jackson Avenue
Magazine Street at Exposition Boulevard
Bundy Road at Hammond Street
755 Dumaine Street
Allen Street at North Dorgenois Street
Florida Avenue at Fats Domino Avenue
Deslonde Street at Royal Street
South Carrollton Avenue at I-10 East
2106 Music Street
5100 North Claiborne Avenue
South Claiborne Avenue at State Street
1119 Atlantic Avenue
Touro Street at North Tonti Street
Palmer Avenue at Marquette Place
Washington Avenue at South Rocheblave Street
Dryades Street at 6th Street
1st Street at South Derbigny Street
Chippewa Street at 3rd Street
South Alexander Street at Baudin Street
Camp Street Exit at U.S. 90b East
5517 Clara Street
Melpomene Street at Camp Street
South Claiborne Avenue at Jefferson Avenue
5840 Chef Menteur Highway
U.S. 90b East at Carondelet Street
I-610 West at Broad Street Exit
Magnolia Street at Earhart Boulevard
