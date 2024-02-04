Heavy rain leads to flooding across New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Amid Mardi Gras fun, heavy rain across the New Orleans area led to flooding on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Some Mardi Gras krewes rescheduled their parades due to weather concerns.

A flash flood warning was in effect for the area until 9:30 p.m. and the City of New Orleans allowed residents to park on the neutral ground.

Boil water advisory lifted for remaining parts of Uptown

The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans reported on social media that Turbine 4 was offline for “a potential mechanical issue” and advised residents that some streets might see more flooding than others.

On Saturday, these New Orleans underpasses were reported to be closed due to high water:

Canal Boulevard Underpass

South Carrollton Avenue and Interstate-10 Underpass

Gentilly Boulevard and 610 Underpass

Franklin Avenue Underpass

The following areas were also reported to be impacted by flooding:

South Galvez Street at Louisiana Avenue Parkway

Franklin Avenue at Odin Street

St. Charles Avenue at Jackson Avenue

Magazine Street at Exposition Boulevard

Bundy Road at Hammond Street

755 Dumaine Street

Allen Street at North Dorgenois Street

Florida Avenue at Fats Domino Avenue

Deslonde Street at Royal Street

South Carrollton Avenue at I-10 East

2106 Music Street

5100 North Claiborne Avenue

South Claiborne Avenue at State Street

1119 Atlantic Avenue

Touro Street at North Tonti Street

Palmer Avenue at Marquette Place

Washington Avenue at South Rocheblave Street

Dryades Street at 6th Street

1st Street at South Derbigny Street

Chippewa Street at 3rd Street

South Alexander Street at Baudin Street

Camp Street Exit at U.S. 90b East

5517 Clara Street

Melpomene Street at Camp Street

South Claiborne Avenue at Jefferson Avenue

5840 Chef Menteur Highway

U.S. 90b East at Carondelet Street

I-610 West at Broad Street Exit

Magnolia Street at Earhart Boulevard

Stay up to date with the latest news, weather and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play stores and by subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.