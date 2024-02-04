Heavy rain leads to flooding across New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Amid Mardi Gras fun, heavy rain across the New Orleans area led to flooding on Saturday, Feb. 3.

Some Mardi Gras krewes rescheduled their parades due to weather concerns.

A flash flood warning was in effect for the area until 9:30 p.m. and the City of New Orleans allowed residents to park on the neutral ground.

The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans reported on social media that Turbine 4 was offline for “a potential mechanical issue” and advised residents that some streets might see more flooding than others.

On Saturday, these New Orleans underpasses were reported to be closed due to high water:

  • Canal Boulevard Underpass

  • South Carrollton Avenue and Interstate-10 Underpass

  • Gentilly Boulevard and 610 Underpass

  • Franklin Avenue Underpass

The following areas were also reported to be impacted by flooding:

  • South Galvez Street at Louisiana Avenue Parkway

  • Franklin Avenue at Odin Street

  • St. Charles Avenue at Jackson Avenue

  • Magazine Street at Exposition Boulevard

  • Bundy Road at Hammond Street

  • 755 Dumaine Street

  • Allen Street at North Dorgenois Street

  • Florida Avenue at Fats Domino Avenue

  • Deslonde Street at Royal Street

  • South Carrollton Avenue at I-10 East

  • 2106 Music Street

  • 5100 North Claiborne Avenue

  • South Claiborne Avenue at State Street

  • 1119 Atlantic Avenue

  • Touro Street at North Tonti Street

  • Palmer Avenue at Marquette Place

  • Washington Avenue at South Rocheblave Street

  • Dryades Street at 6th Street

  • 1st Street at South Derbigny Street

  • Chippewa Street at 3rd Street

  • South Alexander Street at Baudin Street

  • Camp Street Exit at U.S. 90b East

  • 5517 Clara Street

  • Melpomene Street at Camp Street

  • South Claiborne Avenue at Jefferson Avenue

  • 5840 Chef Menteur Highway

  • U.S. 90b East at Carondelet Street

  • I-610 West at Broad Street Exit

  • Magnolia Street at Earhart Boulevard

