Heavy rain leads to school closings and delayed openings in North Jersey

Monday's heavy rain and flooding led to multiple school closures or delayed openings Monday morning.

The following schools have closed for Monday or declared a delayed opening:

Bergenfield (delayed opening)

Cresskill

Jefferson

Lincoln Park

Little Falls (delayed opening)

Ridgefield Park (delayed opening)

Ridgewood (delayed opening)

Totowa (delayed opening)

West Essex

Woodland Park

Up to 4 or more inches of rain could fall by the time the storm is done in North Jersey. Rain is expected at least through the afternoon.

Did your school close? Send any alerts to jongsma@northjersey.com and we'll add it to our list.

Check back for updates.

