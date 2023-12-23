Heavy rain likely Christmas Eve for NOLA

TechCrunch

Not so fast on that Christmas present for precarious gig workers in the EU: A political deal announced mid month, which aims to bolster platform workers rights across the European Union by establishing a legal presumption of employment, does not have the necessary qualified majority backing among Member States, it emerged today. The development was picked up earlier by Bloomberg and Euractiv -- which reported that the deal failed to secure a qualified majority in a Coreper held Friday.