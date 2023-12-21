Heavy rain moves into Southern California

Bands of heavy rain moved into Southern California on Wednesday as part of an atmospheric river “event” that will continue through Thursday and could produce flash flooding. “A potent cold front is finally making its way onshore along the Central Coast this afternoon with rain rates around one inch per hour,” the National Weather Service office in Los Angeles said. “This is a fairly slow-moving front and significant flooding is possible as it works its way east through the forecast area.” The highest rain totals through midday Wednesday were in San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara, and Ventura counties where rainfall rates reached around one inch per hour in isolated locations. KTLA's Vera Jimenez and Chris Wolfe report on Dec. 20, 2023.

