Heavy rain prompts water rescues in Southeast

The 1997 New Year's flood devastated several parts of California, leaving entire homes — and neighborhoods — underwater. The effort to fight and control the flood of 1997 came from many state and local agencies, but the Department of Water Resources was at the center of most of the decisions being made. George Qualley was the division chief for flood management at the time. "That was pretty scary. We could see it coming. You know it's going to be bad but you don't know how bad," Qualley said. See more in the video above.