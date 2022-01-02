Heavy rain prompts water rescues in Southeast
AccuWeather's Bill Wadell was in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, reporting on heavy rainfall and flooding that has prompted multiple water rescues in the southeastern region of the United States on Jan. 1.
“It’s sad. Imagine losing your home after 40 years.”
It was one of the more powerful earthquakes in the Midlands this week but still relatively minor.
The combination of brutal winters and bad planning has left New England vulnerable to a complete grid collapse, and the region isn’t doing much to improve its situation
Aerial video from AirTracker7 shows the large scale of the damage caused in the Superior and Louisville areas on Dec. 30, 2021 when the Marshall Fire burned through the area, fueled by extremely high winds and extreme drought conditions.
An army of Armadillos is marching across the South Carolina landscape. And they are likely here to stay.
"I’m looking for a small-town atmosphere, with open land around it and maybe a body of water nearby. "
A gigantic great white female shark was spotted with a ring of teeth marks around her side, encompassing her entire chest.
Southern Colorado will finally get our first chance for widespread snow tonight through Saturday! There isn't a huge amount in the forecast over places like Colorado Springs and Pueblo, but anywhere we can get at least 1 inch of snow will be incredibly helpful.
The efforts against flooding include both high-tech monitoring and restoration of natural floodplains.
Column: 'Something extraordinary on the banks of the Broad River'
In Louisville and Superior, which were devastated by Marshall Fire, up to 10.6 and nearly 8 inches of snow were reported, respectively.
The city of Texarkana, Texas, warned its residents about "animal rain" that caused small fish to rain down from the sky.
After inclement weather left 21 people stranded in tram cars at the Sandia Peak Tramway, officials said they rescued nearly everyone and are working to free one last passenger on Saturday
Winter weather advisory begins at 5pm. Snow develops late today and ramps up after 8pm tonight.
The 1997 New Year's flood devastated several parts of California, leaving entire homes — and neighborhoods — underwater. The effort to fight and control the flood of 1997 came from many state and local agencies, but the Department of Water Resources was at the center of most of the decisions being made. George Qualley was the division chief for flood management at the time. "That was pretty scary. We could see it coming. You know it's going to be bad but you don't know how bad," Qualley said. See more in the video above.
Flash freezing could affect roads after wet snow and sinking temperatures throughout the regions in Saturday and Sunday.
It's going to be a stormy end of 2021 in Arizona.
About 600 homes, a Target shopping complex and a hotel have been destroyed by fire in the area, according to Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle.
Possible tornado touchdowns were reported in two counties.
The Chicago area will get its first blast of hard-core winter to greet the new year, with up to 9 inches of snow on New Year’s Day, forecasters said, creating hazardous travel conditions. The city and surrounding suburbs will have a bull’s-eye over it, caught between a winter storm sweeping in from the southwest, and a northeasterly wind blasting from Lake Michigan, creating a lake effect snow ...