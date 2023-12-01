Heavy rain: Salem activates sandbag locations, Hubbard asks residents to run faucets

The city of Salem has activated sandbag locations in central, south and West Salem in anticipation of the Willamette River rising to nearly 19.3 feet by Dec. 6 and minor flooding in streams and creeks in the city.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch due to the possibility of excessive rainfall in northwest Oregon and recommends residents monitor forecasts. The flood watch is in effect through Tuesday afternoon, and those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action, because river levels may rise quickly.

Most rivers, according to the National Weather Service, have a 30% to 50% chance of reaching at least minor flood state, except the mainstem Columbia and Willamette rivers, where there is a less than 10% chance. Coastal rivers have a 40% to 60% chance of reaching minor flood stage and 20% to 30% chance of reaching major flood stage.

The city of Salem's sandbag map has information on sandbag locations and which ones are open.

The city's High Water Watch webpage features up-to-the-hour information on Salem stream levels and local rainfall amounts.

Residents are asked to contact the Public Works Dispatch Center 24 hours a day at 503-588-6311 to report high water or other weather-related concerns.

You also can sign up at Marion-Polk Alerts to receive emergency notifications.

Hubbard residents asked to run faucets, help flush water system

Hubbard is experiencing discolored water throughout its city water distribution system, according to an alert sent to Marion County residents Friday morning.

At this time, the county said it does not believe there are any health concerns, but residents may make the choice to use bottled water for drinking.

Staff has flushed the hydrants, which can temporarily add to the discoloration, the phone alert said. The county is asking residents to run their cold water faucets for approximately 20 minutes to help clear out the system.

Questions should be directed to public works, 503-982-9429.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Heavy rain: sandbags available in Salem, Hubbard water discolored