Heavy rain soaks California
Heavy rain, strong winds and mountain snow have slammed into California as a strong atmospheric river moved into the state over the weekend.
An Atmospheric river is poised to drop upwards of 8 inches of rain for parts of California and the western U.S.
An atmospheric river is bringing heavy snow to parts of the mountainous West and that will likely lead to increased avalanche danger this weekend.
The Cosumnes River at Wilton is 2.5 feet above flood stage.
As the atmospheric river took aim at Northern California on Friday, at least one man saw opportunity and went surfing at Lake Tahoe.
A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could accumulate into early Sunday. The National Weather Service in Sacramento warned about hazardous driving conditions and posted photos on Twitter showing traffic on snow-covered mountain passes, where vehicles were required to have chains or four-wheel drive.
The quakes hit within 30 minutes of each other.
Sacramento County's Office of Emergency Services warned people who live in Wilton to evacuate the area on Saturday due to concerns of rising water blocking off roadways.
What has been a wet end to 2022 is going to get even soggier as another atmospheric river drenches California through New Year's weekend, bringing a renewed threat of flooding rain and heavy mountain snow.
A flood warning is in effect for the southern Sacramento Valley and Sierra foothills until 10 p.m.
Landslides of rock and mud closed roadways Friday across California as heavy rains kicked off what will be a series of storms poised to usher in the new year with downpours and potential flooding across much of the state and multiple feet of snow in the Sierra Nevada. The atmospheric river storm, a long and wide plume of moisture pulled in from the Pacific Ocean, began sweeping across the northern part of the state Friday and was expected to bring more rain through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service in Sacramento. A winter storm warning was in effect into Sunday for the upper elevations of the Sierra from south of Yosemite National Park to north of Lake Tahoe, where as much as 5 feet (1.5 meters) of snow is possible atop the mountains, the National Weather Service said in Reno, Nevada.
“Travel will be difficult, if not impossible,” a forecaster said.
Monday's winter storm watch is expected to last from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Heavy rain and extreme flooding is spreading across Central and Northern California, causing major traffic delays, evacuations and power outages.
