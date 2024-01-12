Heavy rain storm Friday evening will exacerbate flooding around RI

PROVIDENCE − A storm late tonight into Saturday morning should bring another 1 to 2 inches of rain to the region, fueling more flooding.

The rain will arrive just two days after a powerful storm Tuesday night into Wednesday dropped more than 4 inches of rain on many parts of Rhode Island, causing widespread flooding, school cancellations and power outages.

"It comes without saying, the ground is saturated across the region," the National Weather Service says in its forecast discussion. "And like a sponge that is waterlogged, it simply can not hold any more water."

Rescued with his cat, the resident had to flee his Johnston, Rhode Island apartment after flooding in the surrounding area. Another round of rain late Friday night into Saturday will likely bring more flooding.

"This will only aggravate flooding concerns. While many rivers are cresting and/or receding, this influx of new water will result in sharp rises along the smaller creeks and streams first, then our larger rivers later into Saturday," the weather service says. "High water on the rivers likely to continue through the end of the weekend."

This National Weather Service graphic shows the Pawtuxet River at Cranston climbing back to 12 feet, moderate flooding, Sunday.

Is the Pawtuxet still flooded?

The Pawtuxet River at Cranston crested late Wednesday at 14.12 feet, which is considered major flooding. At 6:45 a.m. Friday, it was in moderate flood stage at 12 feet. It's expected to recede to 10 feet, considered minor flooding, by Saturday morning but then climb back up to 12 feet Sunday morning, according to the weather service. Flood stage is 9 feet or above.

Some parts of Rhode Island could see localized amounts of 2.5 inches, the weather service says.

Flood warnings and watches are posted.

What's the forecast for the coast?

The storm will also bring strong winds, and a wind advisory has been posted along the coast and around Narragansett Bay for winds of 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. The advisory will run from 1 a.m. until 1 p.m. Saturday.

Coastal communities will probably also contend with minor to moderate flooding. The storm could generate "powerful south/southeast winds that are likely to produce a 2 to 3-foot storm surge along the southern New England coastline," the weather service says.

"The degree of coastal flood impacts will hinge on the timing of strongest winds/peak surge aligning with astronomical high tides. Latest surge guidance suggests the peak surge will occur close to the Saturday morning high tide along the south coast, where moderate flooding will be most likely."

Colder air and a potential 'winter storm' next week

The storm should move out Saturday morning, but it will turn colder and remain breezy, according to the weather service. There's a chance of a "winter storm" Tuesday.

