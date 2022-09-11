heavy rain, strong winds from Kay send small plane off runway in San Diego, reports say
Parts of Mexico and Southern California experienced damaging flooding and strong winds from now Tropical Storm Kay.
Jackson's water crisis continues even as officials in Mississippi say water pressure has been restored and is holding steady
The following is a transcript of an interview with Mayor Chokwe Lumumba of Jackson, Mississippi, that aired Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on "Face the Nation."
Without water service, some rely on gallon jugs. Some shower at truck stops or campgrounds. Unhoused people hunt for open rest rooms.
All counties in Washington are currently under some form of burn ban, with windy conditions and warm weather raising fire concerns.
Tropical Storm Kay isn’t expected to directly hit California, but strong winds could make it hotter in parts of the state.
The fierce weather comes with a risk of flash floods and gusts that could fuel wildfires burning across the state
More than a dozen large wildfires are burning in Oregon and Washington
Wildfires to the north will bring some smoke and hazy skies to the Puget Sound region, and windy conditions and hot weather are raising concerns of high fire danger this weekend.
Tropical Storm Kay veered out into the Pacific Friday while dumping rain throughout Southern California, and it's raising fears of possible flooding in mountain areas.
Rain could continue into Monday in some areas, but forecasters say it appears the heaviest came Friday afternoon and overnight.
Nearly 170 active fires are burning in the West right now, including massive fires putting out incredible amounts of smoke.
The Fairview fire is one of the first in which Cal Fire has deployed helicopters at night.
Extreme temperatures, especially in the state’s interiors, has left the vulnerable population reeling from the heat’s effects
Washington’s first snow could come before Halloween and Thanksgiving could be a stormy one. Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac is forecasting for this fall.
Follow our live coverage as expected east winds Friday and Saturday bring preparations and heightened wildfire concerns to Oregon.