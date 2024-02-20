Heavy rain, thunderstorms to move through Fresno area. Hail, winds up to 40 mph expected

The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a weather statement Tuesday afternoon due to an incoming storm in Fresno County.

The weather service said hail and winds up to 40 mph are expected for a storm expected to move through the Fresno region Tuesday.

The statement expired at 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

At 1:45 p.m. the weather service said the latest radar showed strengthening showers and storms forming across the San Joaquin Valley.

“Locally heavy rainfall and small hail may accompany these storms through the afternoon hours,” the weather service said.

A flood watch remains in effect for most of Central California below 6,000 feet until 4 a.m. Wednesday.

The weather service said the majority of rain will fall Tuesday afternoon and overnight.

Dark storm clouds are seen to the west of Fresno, California, on Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 20, 2024.