Heavy rain, vicious winds slam New York; tri-state area gets flood watch

An unusually strong rainstorm rolled into New York on Sunday, delivering a deluge of rain alongside whipping winds.

The five boroughs were expected to see 2 to 3 inches of rain from Sunday afternoon through Monday morning — nearly matching the yearly average of 3.6 inches of precipitation for the entire month of December.

The entire tri-state area was under a flood watch into Monday afternoon.

The downpour began Sunday afternoon and was predicted to continue at a steady pace throughout the day before picking up overnight.

“A train of heavy rain with a few embedded thunderstorms, or at least claps of thunder get established from south to north as it gets later in the evening,” the National Weather Service warned on Sunday afternoon. “This is all due to a conveyor belt of moisture with anomalous high for this time of the year.”

Parts of Connecticut were forecast to get nearly 5 inches of rainfall, with the worst falling south of Hartford.

“All the ingredients are in place for a widespread heavy rain event,” the NWS stated.

Forecasters warned of wind gusts of up to 60 mph, with the worst winds expected along eastern Long Island. Brooklyn, Queens and the rest of the island were placed under a wind advisory through the night.

“Rain, wind, & winter weather is impacting much of the state today,” Gov. Hochul wrote on Twitter. “Check local forecasts, exercise caution if you’re driving, & be prepared.”

New York saw record rainfall earlier this year, when nearly 8 inches of rain fell at Kennedy Airport on Sept. 29. The devastating rainfall inundated the city’s transportation system and shocked residents.