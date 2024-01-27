Heavy rain, warm temperatures could bring minor flooding to northwest Oregon over weekend

A system of heavy rain and warm temperatures forecast across western Oregon this weekend could lead to high levels on waterways and possible minor flooding.

Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches across the region, and 2 to 5 inches in the Oregon Coast Range, along with snowmelt, could lead to some localized flooding.

“With all this rain, and snowmelt from the Coast Range and Cascades, rivers will be rising,” the National Weather Service said in a hydrologic alert on Friday. “As of early Friday morning, river flooding is not expected. However, many small streams and creeks will be running high into Sunday. Heavy rainfall will cause water ponding in low lying areas and other areas of poor drainage.”

Snow levels are forecast to rise to 7,000 to 8,000 feet, which is bad news for ski areas and those who love winter recreation. The “pineapple express” of warm rain typically leads to declines in mountain snowpack.

NWS said there was also a high risk for landslides and additional tree damage due to strong east winds.

