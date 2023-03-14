Heavy rain warning issued for much of Wales

Heavy and prolonged rain is forecast for much of Wales later this week, with warnings that travelling conditions could be difficult.

The Met Office yellow warning for rain runs from 00:00 GMT on Thursday until 15:00 and covers most parts of Wales.

It said 40-70mm (1.5-2.75in) of rain was "likely quite widely", with up to 100mm (3.9in) in the worst-hit areas.

Drivers have also been warned to expect spray and flooding on roads.

The weather warning covers Wrexham, Denbighshire, Conwy, Gwynedd, Anglesey, Ceredigion and Powys, Pembrokeshire, Carmarthenshire, Neath Port Talbot, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Merthyr Tydfil, Torfaen and Monmouthshire.