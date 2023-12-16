Heavy rain, wind, possible tornadoes expected Saturday on the Treasure Coast

Strong winds, rain and the threat of tornadoes are expected today on the Treasure Coast as a low-pressure system moves onshore.

Emergency officials are advising people to monitor weather alerts throughout the day.

Strong to damaging wind gusts and a few tornadoes will be possible through tonight, the National Weather Service in Melbourne posted on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter.

A high surf advisory has been issued along the coast, along with a moderate wind advisory through Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said in a social media post.

Most of east Central Florida, including the Treasure Coast, has the threat of severe storms beginning around 6 p.m. today through Sunday morning. The threat includes gusty winds of up to 60 mph, with a 15% change of wind gusts exceeding 60 mph. Tornadoes and heavy rain that could lead to flooding in some areas also are possible tonight, according to the Weather Service.

