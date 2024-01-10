Heavy rainfall leads to new record

Jan. 10—BLUEFIELD — A rainfall record was broken Tuesday as heavy downpours led to flood warnings in Mercer County and Tazewell County, Va.

By 5 p.m., a total of 1.85 inches of rain was recorded at the Mercer County Airport, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. The previous record was 1.71 inches for Jan. 9 as set in 1957.

At about 2:35 p.m. Keith Gunnoe, executive director of the Mercer County Office of Emergency Management, made an announcement at the Mercer 911 Center and asked the county's fire departments to keep on eye on their areas.

Gunnoe said he had contacted the National Weather Service to see when rivers and streams could crest. The most likely times were between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

No flooding had been reported as of 7:50 p.m. to Mercer County 911. Tazewell County 911 had reports of minor flooding in the Richlands, Va. area.

The flood warning will remain in effect until 7 a.m. today. Summers County is included in the warning along with the Virginia counties of Bland, Giles and Wythe.

Between 1 to 2 inches of rain had fallen as of 1:33 p.m. and another 1 to 2 inches are possible. Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring, according to forecasters.

Locations that could experience flooding include Bluefield, Princeton, Wytheville, and Richlands.

Motorists were warned not to try driving across flooded roads and to find alternative routes.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com