Heavy rainfall in Northern California to begin late Sunday, extend into beginning of week: NWS

(FOX40.COM) — After a clear and dry Saturday, residents of Northern California can expect plenty of rain beginning late Sunday to start their week.

The National Weather Service of Sacramento said that an incoming weather system will bring “periods of moderate to heavy precipitation late Sunday through Wednesday, with the heaviest precipitation expected [on] Monday and Tuesday.”

In the Sacramento area, the weather service anticipates between 2-3 inches of rainfall. That number remains the same in Vacaville and Vallejo.

However, the number jumps up to 3-4 inches in Auburn, Sonora and Chico. The area of Stockton and Modesto is expected to see 1.5-2 inches of rainfall.

NWS adds that the rain could lead to ponding of water on roadways, so drivers are advised to slow down on wet roads and allow extra time to reach their destination.

As for snow levels, the highest totals are expected near Lassen Park and the Sierra south of Highway 50, NWS said.

In an image posted on X, NWS expects between 18-24 inches of snow to fall between Echo Summit, Ebbets Pass and Sonora Pass, which is east of Placerville and south of Donner Peak.

“Expect periods of travel delays and slick roads,” the weather service said. It added that chain controls could potentially be in effect during these periods.

