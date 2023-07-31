Heavy rainfall swamps northern China
Northern China remains on the highest alert as cities including Beijing were swamped with heavy rainfall that started on Sunday. (July 31)
Sweden's Sarah Sjostrom passes American great Michael Phelps for a new record of 21 individual medals at the World Aquatics Championships.
It's a high bar, but companies reporting second-quarter earnings in recent weeks have talked up artificial intelligence even more than in the previous quarter. S&P 500 companies that led in discussion of AI during quarterly conference calls with analysts earlier this year have outdone themselves in their latest quarterly calls. Following Intel's report late on Thursday, executives and analysts on its call mentioned AI 58 times, up from 15 mentions in its previous call in April.
SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese electric vehicle (EV) maker Zhejiang Leapmotor Technology unveiled on Monday a new platform it developed in-house for making vehicles which its CEO said it wants to license to other automakers. The "Four Leaf Clover" architecture features an integrated computing platform capable of controlling all intelligent functions including an EV's autonomous driving and smart cockpit functions, Leapmotor's CEO Zhu Jiangming told reporters in Shanghai. "We hope Leapmotor will not only be an EV brand but also a licensor of core technologies," Zhu said.
Heavy rains battered northern China on Monday, killing at least two people in Beijing while washing away cars and forcing the capital to issue its highest alerts for flooding and landslides.Hundreds of bus services in the capital were suspended, according to state news agency Xinhua, while the city government issued the highest flood warning for the suburban Dashihe River.
Pickup trucks still dominate vehicle sales in the United States, but electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla has cracked the top 10 for the first time. Tesla's Model Y crossover was the sixth best-selling...
Throughout the Federal Reserve's drive to kill inflation, policymakers have focused on raising the benchmark overnight interest rate high enough to do the job and getting it there fast enough to keep the public from losing faith. The Fed last week raised its policy rate to the 5.25%-5.50% range, the 11th increase in the last 12 meetings.
Japan show why they are serious contenders at the Women's World Cup as they cruise past Spain to book a last-16 showdown with Norway.
The Fangbiaogan Real Estate Agency in the southern city of Nanning is still waiting for China’s post-COVID rebound. Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government is making ambitious promises to drag the economy out of that crisis of confidence aggravated by tension with Washington, wilting exports, job losses and anxiety among foreign companies about an expanded anti-spying law. Its most striking pledge: To support entrepreneurs who generate jobs and wealth but have felt under attack over the past decade as the ruling Communist Party built up state-owned industry, tightened control over business and pressured them to pay for its technology and industrial ambitions.
Russia may be forced to use a nuclear weapon if Ukraine’s counteroffensive succeeds, senior Russian official Dmitry Medvedev said Sunday – the latest in a series of nuclear threats made during Moscow’s invasion by the key ally of President Vladimir Putin.
One person was struck by flying glass, police say.
Chinese officials on Saturday accused politicians in Taiwan of turning the self-governed island into a "powder keg" and "ammunition depot" with the support of the United States.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned on Monday that Europe won't tolerate aggression in Ukraine or the Indo-Pacific as she reaffirmed the EU’s recognition of a 2016 arbitration decision that invalidated China’s expansive claims in the disputed South China Sea. Von der Leyen spoke at a joint news conference with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. after holding talks in Manila that aimed to bolster trade, economic and security relations.
"Greedflation has just delayed the recession because profits have stayed stronger for longer," SocGen's Albert Edwards told Insider.
As the walls close, Trump's threats intensify — and he's deadly serious
Unable to compete with Tesla and other electric vehicle makers, a major carmaker is exiting the EV market and focusing on plug-in hybrids.
Lindsay Shiver of Georgia and her alleged lover were recently arrested in the Bahamas for allegedly plotting to kill the her estranged husband, Robert, an ex-Auburn football player.
A mob of around 10 people confronted a security guard outside a Hollywood nightclub early Sunday morning and brutally beat him until he died, police said.
The Prospect Park anhinga is the first of its kind to be spotted in New York City since 1992.
Former Browns NFL quarterbacks Johnny Manziel's story is a tragedy of indulgence.
The NBA point guard tied the knot on Saturday with his longtime girlfriend in a lavish affair