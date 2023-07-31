Heavy rainfall swamps northern China

Associated Press

The Fangbiaogan Real Estate Agency in the southern city of Nanning is still waiting for China’s post-COVID rebound. Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s government is making ambitious promises to drag the economy out of that crisis of confidence aggravated by tension with Washington, wilting exports, job losses and anxiety among foreign companies about an expanded anti-spying law. Its most striking pledge: To support entrepreneurs who generate jobs and wealth but have felt under attack over the past decade as the ruling Communist Party built up state-owned industry, tightened control over business and pressured them to pay for its technology and industrial ambitions.