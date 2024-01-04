Heavy rain causes rail disruption

The rain is expected to cause widespread problems on south west railway lines

Rail passengers are being warned not to travel in and out of the South West on Thursday afternoon, due to heavy rainfall.

The branch line between Liskeard and Looe in Cornwall was closed due to flooding on the line.

Great Western Railway (GWR) said people in Devon and Cornwall should not attempt their journeys after about 13:00 GMT if they had not begun already as flooding was expected to cause disruption elsewhere on the network.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for rain across south England until 03:00 on Friday.

Surface water built up in parts of Devon and Cornwall on Thursday lunchtime

In a statement, GWR said: “With further flood warnings in place and the amount of rain forecast, Network Rail has identified key sites in Wiltshire, Somerset, Devon and Cornwall as being at risk of flooding from around 15:00 GMT.

"Trains may not be able to operate through these areas".

Peter Gentleman from the operator told the BBC that the rain will have "a big impact on our train service".

He said the Liskeard to Looe branch line has been closed after flooding "on and off for several days".

He explained that the rain is falling on ground which is already "sodden" from previous days of rainfall and so the extra rain would "flow fast onto railway lines".

Closures are expected into the weekend and passengers are advised to check the situation before they try to travel.

Follow BBC News South West on X (formerly Twitter), Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.