Heavy rains in Dallas leave roadways underwater, forcing rescues

(Reuters) - Torrential downpours early on Monday pounded the Dallas metro area, submerged roads and highways under feet of water and forced rescue workers to save motorists from their sinking vehicles.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area was under a flash flood advisory after it got about eight inches (20 cm) of rain overnight and was expected to get several more inches of rain throughout the day, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

"Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas" was possible, the service said.

Video footage from local media overnight showed motorists getting out of their submerged vehicles and swimming for safety in the dark. The Dallas Fire Department said on Twitter that it had conducted more than 10 water rescues overnight.

NWS flood advisories were also in effect for parts of Southern Oklahoma, Northern Louisiana and Central Mississippi until Tuesday night.

"A multi-day heavy rainfall event is in progress over parts of the southern Plains that may produce instances of flash flooding in urban areas and places with poor drainage," the weather service said.

