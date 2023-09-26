Heavy rains expected to drench Space Coast heading into weekend

The heat index warnings may have faded away along with the summer break, but now, Space Coast residents heading out to the beach and football games will need to grab raincoats and umbrellas for a waterlogged week of heavier than usual rain.

Storms packed with moisture from a southerly flow pushing into Florida are paired with wet weather stirring in the Gulf of Mexico, weather officials say.

That means Brevard County residents and tourists will need to make adjustments for travel along local roads and waterways through Sunday as the county receives from 4 to 6 inches of rainfall, with the potential for more in isolated areas.

Brevard County will likely see an 80% chance of thundershowers with some wind gusts of up to 40 mph. Some minor road ponding and localized flooding could take placed depending on lingering storm cells.

“It’s not what we typically see in a summertime thunderstorm, maybe a little bit more rainfall. But it will definitely be more widespread,” said Kole Fehling, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

The rain will also be a welcome relief with cooler temperatures, a change from July and August, which brought some of the hottest weather on record, weather officials pointed out.

Even with a full harvest moon arriving Friday, Fehling said that the coastal regions for Brevard — 72 miles of shoreline altogether — will not see major impact from high tides.

Further to the south in areas like Palm Beach County, however, some coastal regions could be impacted by this week’s drenching rains and high tides as that full moon climbs above the cloud-draped horizon.

“We have a marginal risk of excessive rainfall throughout the whole week. That’s the main thing, (people) will need to be careful of on the roadways,” Fehling said.

