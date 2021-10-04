Heavy rains flood Thailand's ancient royal city Ayutthaya
Heavy rains brought on by tropical storm Dianmu have flooded ancient ruins and temples in Thailand's southern Ayutthaya, about 60 km (40 miles) north of Bangkok.
As Hurricane Sam continues to quickly move across the Atlantic, forecasters are watching a disturbance that has popped up near the Bahamas.
Two weeks after a 4.0-magnitude earthquake, Idaho experienced another shake.
The Abner O'Neil sank in 1892 after hitting a submerged snag or rock. Now, extreme weather has resulted in the wreck being visible.
About six people described hearing a boom during the fireball sighting — one person said it was so bright, it charged his solar lights.
More earthquakes rattled the Spanish island of La Palma on Monday, as the lava flow from an erupting volcano surged after part of the crater collapsed. Officials said they didn’t expect to evacuate any more people from the area, because the fiery molten rock was following the same route to the sea as earlier flows. Spain’s National Geographical Institute said it recorded two quakes early Monday that measured more than 3.0 magnitude, two weeks after the volcano erupted on what is one of the Canary Islands off northwest Africa.
The Windy Fire in California's Sierra Nevada has killed 44 giant sequoias, according to early surveys. The fire was 68% contained Monday morning.
While summer-like warmth peaks across the southern Prairies, some will receive the first snowfall of the season.
In the coming decades, rising sea levels due to climate change could dramatically impact the both the East and West Coasts. The Great Lakes region will also be greatly impacted by climate change. Ben Tracy reports.
Hurricane Sam is beginning to weaken as it takes a path over the North Atlantic and will stay away from Newfoundland at a safe distance, but the edges of the storm will be close enough to bring dangerous swells and breezy winds to parts of the island.
It is still unclear how the giant sequoias of California will fare as two fires – which together have scorched more than 140,000 acres in their namesake national park and national forest – continue to burn.
The United Arab Emirates said it was on "high alert" and Oman suspended flights as a storm neared the countries' coastlines. Cyclone Shaheen was approaching Oman's capital of Muscat.
Hurricane Sam is finally showing signs of weakening after maintaining its major (Category 3 or higher) hurricane for seven days in a row.
Kandiss Crone reports from Huntington Beach on the latest developments in the spill, which the U.S. Coast Guard said was approximately three miles off Newport Beach and 13 square miles in size when it was first spotted Saturday.
Spain's prime minister vowed Sunday to rebuild the island of La Palma, where a volcanic eruption has spewed molten lava and a thick cloud of pyroclastic ash for the past two weeks, destroying houses and banana crops. Lava flowing from vents in the Cumbre Vieja volcano range has destroyed over 900 buildings and displaced about 6,000 people so far, and new vents opened just days ago. Returning for the third time since the volcano eruption began on Sept. 19, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced Sunday an aid package of 206 million euros ($238 million) for the affected islanders.
At least seven more people were killed as heavy winds and rain swept through the country, the national emergency committee said on Monday on its official Twitter account.Four people had been killed on Sunday (October 3), including a child.Latest data showed that the storm had subsided, the civil aviation authority said on Monday (October 4), warning that scattered rainfall was still expected.It urged citizens to be careful crossing valleys and to avoid low-lying areas.
Widespread flooding in Thailand was easing, allowing the capital Bangkok to avoid serious damage, officials said Monday. The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said floodwaters in 14 provinces, mostly in the north and northeast, were receding while the central region, including Ayutthaya, the historical old capital about 65 kilometers (40 miles) north of Bangkok, was still facing increasing water levels. Dams and reservoirs along the river store as much water as possible to help with irrigation during droughts, but then are unable to stem the flow of water from upstream during rainy season.
Cars were seen driving through a flooded street with bits of debris floating around them.France's weather service, Meteo France, said that the Bouches-du-Rhône department was on red alert for rain and flooding.
Tropical Cyclone Shaheen bore down on Oman on Sunday (October 2), killing at least three people. It prompted authorities to delay flights to and from the capital, Muscat.And urge residents to evacuate coastal areas.One child who had been swept away by water was found dead, the state news agency said, and another person was missing.Two workers were killed when a hill collapsed on their housing area in an industrial zone as a result of the cyclone, the state news agency reported.Video footage from local broadcasters showed vehicles submerged as people tried to make their way through the muddy brown floodwater. The eye of the storm was about 40 miles from the capital and it was carrying top winds of 75 mph or more, according to a joint statement by the country's hazard, weather and civil aviation agencies.The storm's center was expected to hit land during the late afternoon and evening.With it, will come very high winds and heavy rainfall.Though the outer bands of the system were already being felt.More than 2,700 people were put up in emergency shelters.Most of the country's five million people live in and around Muscat. Authorities said roads in the capital would be open only to vehicles on emergency and humanitarian journeys until the storm dies down.
Daytime highs reaching the low 30s in some areas meanwhile, portions of northern Alberta will be experiencing their first snowfall of the season. Meteorologist Jessie Uppal has the details.
Summer-Like Weather Continues But Not for Long