Heavy rains, flooding force evacuations in Hawaii

Heavy rains prompted evacuations over fears that a dam might breach on the Hawaiian island of Maui and officials asked people to not to return to their homes on Tuesday because flood advisories were still in effect. (March 9)

  • Evacuations ordered as heavy rainfall threatens to breach dam on Maui

    The National Weather Service reported 13.2 inches of rain fell in the Haiku area of Maui’s North Shore on Monday between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. local time, causing the Kaupakalua Dam to crest and putting it in "imminent" danger of failure. The agency issued a flash flood warning for all Hawaiian islands through late Tuesday night, with more heavy rain in the forecast. Maui County initially said the dam was reported to have been breached by flood waters Monday at 3:21 p.m. local time.

  • Hawaii's Maui orders evacuation after dam breach that damaged homes, bridges

    Evacuation shelters were being opened at a community centre and a high school, Governor David Ige said. "Maui county officials have been informed that Kaupakalua dam has been breached," Ige said on Twitter late on Monday, announcing that evacuations had begun. Maui Mayor Michael Victorino said six homes were heavily damaged or destroyed after the dam flooded the Haiku area.

  • Kid Boogie-Boarding With Grandpa Makes Most Out of Flash Flooding in Maui, Hawaii

    Floodwaters swamped a yard on the Hawaiian island of Maui on March 8 following heavy rainfall and the overflow of the Kaupakalua Dam.This footage of a child playing in the waters and being pulled on a boogie board by his grandpa was taken by his mother, Angelina Hills Ribet, who said she filmed it in her yard in Haiku, Maui County.The National Weather Service had issued a flash flood warning for the area on March 8, following the dam breaching, with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency issuing evacuation orders. Credit: Angelina Hills Ribet via Storyful

  • Half a month's worth of rain fell over parts of Hawaii in one day

    Heavy rainfall across the Hawaiian Islands on Monday threatened to destroy homes, breach the Kaupakalua Dam and inundate roadways as some areas received up to nearly half a month's worth of rain in a single day. A surge of moisture that had pushed its way northward across part of the island chain over the weekend began to intensify at the start of the week, dumping inches of rainfall -- and in some places more than a foot -- over the islands. In Haiku, an area on the island of Maui, 13.2 inches of rain fell between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. on Monday, according to the National Weather Service, sparking the threat of flash flooding. The rising floodwaters spurred state officials to order the evacuation of residents living downstream of the dam. They reported that heavy rains had led to the dam cresting. Paia Community Center, Hana High School and Eddie Tam Memorial Center were opened as evacuation shelters. The Maui Fire Department reported receiving more than a dozen calls from residents trapped in their homes by rising flood waters on Monday as heavy rainfall overwhelmed the Hawaiian island of Maui, threatening to breach the Kaupakalua Dam. Update per Maui County: Evacuations ongoing in Haiku for everyone in vicinity of Kaupakalua Dam and makai of Kaupakalua RoadMaui County officials have been informed that Kaupakalua Dam has been breached.— Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) March 9, 2021 Officials of the County of Maui issued a statement on Monday noting that while the Kaupakalua Dam was thought to have been breached by floodwaters, county officials later determined there was no structural damage after a closer inspection. "(Water) has been coming over the top of the dam itself, but there has been no structural damage..." Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino said, according to Reuters. "So the breaching that they thought was happening was because water was coming over. And some of them estimated that it had breached -- but right now, to be perfectly honest, no breach." Shan Tsutsui, the chief operating officer of Mahi Pono, a co-owner of the dam, confirmed that water flowed over the top of the dam's reservoir, but the dam itself did not fail, according to The Associated Press. Crews in Maui will be checking on the integrity of the dam on Tuesday morning. Flood evacuees, however, were still advised not to return to the area until officials deemed it safe to do so. The storm had not fully passed as of Tuesday morning. "A storm will continue to bring heavy rains and locally strong east to southeast winds across the Hawaiian Islands through Tuesday," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker said. "Over the past 24 hours, Hilo, on the Big Island of Hawaii, received 5.41 inches." That's nearly half the total amount of rainfall the town has received to date for the month. From the start of March to date, Hilo has recorded 12.07 inches of rainfall, about 90% of normal precipitation, 13.43, for the month. Still, the rainfall in Hilo didn't even scratch the old daily rainfall record, which was set back in 2009 when 7.13 inches of rain fell. In Ke'anae, on the island of Maui, more than 17 inches of rainfall fell over the past 36 hours as of 4 a.m. Tuesday, local time. "Runoff from the heavy rains over the mountains has led to flash flooding in many places," Walker said. "In Maui County, a section of the Hana Highway was closed because of the heavy rains." Maui County officials later announced the highway was reopened, though Kaupakalua Road was closed, and others nearby may be shut down as needed. After surveying the flooding in Haiku on Monday, Victorino reported that Kaupakalua Road was impassible in some areas and about a half dozen homes were heavily damaged or destroyed. There was also evidence of landslides. "Ladies and gentlemen, this is a real flooding situation we have not seen in a long time," Victorino said in a live address on Facebook. "In fact, some of the residents have told me that this is the worst they've seen in over 25 years." He urged residents to stay off the roads and away from streams, rivers, culverts and drainage ditches, even if they are dry, and for people to stay away from the Haiku area for the safety of evacuees and emergency personnel. "Visitors and residents should understand this is life-threatening flooding," Victorino said. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • Flash Flooding Muddies Seawater Off Maui Island's Coast

    Residents in Haiku, Hawaii, were ordered to evacuate the area on Monday, March 8, as heavy rainfall inundated the region.Video shared by Instagram user @gunsmaui on Tuesday shows seawater turning into a muddy brown color as floodwaters wash off the shore.County of Maui officials continued to assess the aftermath of the flood on Tuesday after announcing the destruction of Peahi Bridge and heavy damage to Kaupakalua Bridge along with at least half a dozen homes.Haiku’s Kaupakalua dam – which was thought to be failing – did not suffer any structural damage upon closer inspection, Maui county officials announced on the Monday. Residents in the vicinity and downstream of the dam were still prohibited from entering the area as of the Tuesday.A flash flood warning and flood advisory remained in effect for regions of the Big Island as of the Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. Credit: @gunsmaui via Storyful

  • Bridge Near Maui's Kaupakalua Reservoir Washed Out by Flooding

    Residents were ordered to evacuate their homes on parts of the island of Maui, Hawaii, on March 8, after heavy rainfall prompted concerns that a dam had been breached.Authorities ordered residents near Kaupakalua Dam and those near swollen rivers or streams to evacuate or seek higher ground.“Earlier today, the Kaupakalua Dam in Haiku was thought to have been breached by floodwaters, but after closer inspection, county officials determined there was no structural damage,” Maui County said.More heavy rainfall was forecast to hit the area on Tuesday with “deep moisture … expected to linger over the state through at least Tuesday,” authorities said.Footage filmed by Instagram user @allutouchandallusee shows a portion of Peahi Road near the Kaupakalua Reservoir in Haiku washed out and impassable due to flooding. Credit: @allutouchandallusee via Storyful

  • Severe flooding inundates Haiku

    Haiku, Hawaii, experienced severe flash flooding after Kaupakalua Dam was breached thanks to heavy rain on March 8.

  • Maui County Residents Evacuate as Heavy Rainfall Causes Flash Flooding

    Residents in Haiku, Hawaii, were ordered to evacuate the area on Monday, March 8, as heavy rainfall inundated the region.Footage shared by Haiku resident Ana Paula DeCarlo shows raging floodwaters. “This is our street right now. We can’t go anywhere. The street disappeared, it’s gone!” DeCarlo wrote in an Instagram caption.Evacuation shelters were opened at community centers on Monday as officials advised residents to stay away from flooded areas.Haiku’s Kaupakalua dam – thought to be failing – did not suffer any structural damage upon closer inspection, Maui county officials announced on Monday.A flash flood warning remained in effect across all Hawaiian islands until late Tuesday night, the National Weather Service said. Credit: Ana Paula DeCarlo via Storyful

