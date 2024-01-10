After heavy rains, flooding, road and school closure updates in Buncombe County

ASHEVILLE - After heavy rains and strong winds Jan. 9, the Asheville area will experience a reprieve Jan. 10 as the extreme weather system passed. Here's what you need to know:

National Weather Service Meteorologist Bill Martin told the Citizen Times Jan. 10 that 3 to 4 inches of rain accumulated in Buncombe County.

Rivers in the area did not rise enough to create major flood risk. There are no flood levels in Buncombe County.

The French Broad River in Asheville is currently at 8 feet — the NWS has marked it a flood advisory, but Martin said that water levels are slowly decreasing.

Carrier Park is seen completely flooded after heavy rain on Jan. 9.

In Fletcher, the French Broad River is at a minor flood level, Martin said, but water levels are also decreasing.

The Swannanoa River is not in danger of flooding — it is currently 6 feet below flood advisory levels.

The Asheville area is not expected to receive major precipitation again until Friday. That storm could pose additional flooding risks, Martin said.

Here is the forecast for the next few days:

Wednesday: High of 44. Almost no chance of precipitation. Wind gusts could reach 25 mph.

Wednesday night: Low of 26. Light winds. No precipitation.

Thursday: Clear skies. High of 53. Light winds.

Road closures

Six Buncombe County roads are closed due to the weather event, according to DriveNC.gov:

Glenn Bridge Road near Avery Creek.

Glenn Bridge Road SE near Arden.

West Chapel Road in Asheville.

Hominy Creek Road west of Asheville.

Meadow Road in Asheville.

Each of these roads are expected to reopen Jan. 11, except Glenn Bridge Road SE, which is expected to reopen Jan. 12. The Blue Ridge Parkway is closed from mile post 285.5 to 469.1.

An Asheville resident captured photos of the French Broad River flooding at Amboy Road in front of the new RiverLink Karen Cragnolin Park and near Wrong Way River Lodge on Jan. 9, 2024.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation advised drivers Jan. 9 to:

Slow down.

Give space.

Never cross barricades.

Visit DriveNC.gov before you drive.

School delays and closures

Asheville City Schools are operating on a two-hour delay Jan. 10. Buses will not operate on icy roads.

Buncombe County Schools are proceeding with a remote learning day, according to a Jan. 10 Facebook post. Students between Kindergarten and 8th grade will learning independently in an asynchronous remote learning day. Teachers will upload assignments into the Learning Management System by 10 a.m.

Students between ninth and 12th grades will have a synchronous learning day. Instruction will begin at 10 a.m. Student will be counted as present for class after completing assignments and full participation in synchronous instruction. They will have five days to complete assignments.

Lunch is available for students between noon and 1 p.m. Families may join students for lunch and adults may purchase meals as well. Lunch will be available in the following schools:

North Buncombe District: North Windy Ridge Intermediate.

T.C. Roberson District: Estes Elementary.

A.C. Reynolds District: A.C. Reynolds Middle.

Owen District: Black Mountain Primary.

Enka District: Sand Hill-Venable Elementary.

Erwin District: Emma Elementary and Leicester Elementary.

This story will be updated.

