Heavy rains help state emerge from drought

Feb. 5—HIGH POINT — Heavy rains that deluged large portions of the state, including the greater High Point area, since December have wiped out drought conditions in all of North Carolina for the first time since last summer.

The Drought Management Advisory Council announced Monday that all 100 counties are out of drought status for the first time since Aug. 8.

Drought conditions peaked in mid-November, when approximately 94% of the state was in drought or abnormally dry, with almost 9% of the state — including Guilford, Davidson and Rockingham counties — in extreme drought.

By contrast, only five are listed this week as abnormally dry, a category below drought. They are Macon, Graham, Cherokee and Clay in western North Carolina and Dare County at the Outer Banks.

State climate officials recorded 24 consecutive weeks when drought was observed in at least part of the state, according to the State Climate Office. The worst impacts, including large wildfires, were felt in western North Carolina.

"We had a number of (public water) systems going into voluntary water conservation," said Klaus Albertin, chairman of the Drought Management Advisory Council, "elevated wildfire risk linked to the dry conditions, and impacts to wildlife habitat from low water levels."

In October and November combined the greater High Point area received only 2.8 inches of rain, contrasting with 7 inches during December.

