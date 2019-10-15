Heavy rains pick up in the South, Nor'easter coming to Northeast

Heavy rains pick up in the South, Nor'easter coming to Northeast originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

A storm system will move through the South today with heavy rain that could cause flash flooding.

Already this morning ahead of the storm, 3 states – Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi -- are under Flash Flood Watch.

PHOTO: Already this morning ahead of the storm, 3 states -– Arkansas, Louisiana and Mississippi -- are under Flash Flood Watch. (ABC News) More

By Wednesday early morning, this storm system will move into the Southeast with heavy rain and thunderstorms from Atlanta to Raleigh.

Over the next 24 hours, some areas in the south could see 2 to as much as 5 inches of rain with possible flash flooding expected in Mississippi, southern Arkansas and northern Louisiana.

By Wednesday late morning into the afternoon, the southern storm system will strengthen and move up the U.S. East Coast and will form into a strong Nor’easter by Wednesday evening with heavy rain for the Northeast and very gusty winds

PHOTO: Locally more than 3 inches of rain could fall in the Northeast in a short period of time on Wednesday afternoon and evening. (ABC News) More

Locally more than 3 inches of rain could fall in the Northeast in a short period of time on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Some urban and small stream flash flooding is also possible.

Wednesday night into Thursday morning, very gusty winds are expected along the I-95 corridor and some gusts could be higher than 50 mph and up to nearly 70 mph on Cape Cod.

Airport delays are possible at the major hubs from Washington, D.C. to Boston.