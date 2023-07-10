Heavy rains set off flash floods in New York state

STORY: Local television outlets reported almost one foot of rain fell in the area north of New York City, with WABC saying there were reports of cars being swept away in the rain.

A video recorded by Orange Country resident Melissa Roberts shows torrential water flow approaching houses and vehicles half submerged.

Police closed roads and issued a rare flash flood emergency, telling residents to move to higher ground and avoid travel, local media reported.

The National Weather Service issued warnings for Orange, Putnam and Rockland counties.

Emergency Services are working in the area to ensure the safety of residents.